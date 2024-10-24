Poop statue appears on National Mall to ‘honor’ Jan. 6 rioters

A new installation on the National Mall features a bronze poop atop a desk with a rendering of an office phone and nameplate belonging to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The memorial “honors” those who participated in the Jan. 6 riot. (MUST CREDIT: Allison Robbert for The Washington Post) (Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post)

By Joe Heim Washington Post

Protest takes many forms in D.C. On Thursday, it arrived in the shape of a giant poop on a desk in direct view of the U.S. Capitol.

Welcome to America, version 2024, where number two officially enters the political discourse.

In addition to the soft-serve swirled poop replica, the desk in the middle of the National Mall near 3rd Street NW also held a rendering of an office phone and a nameplate with Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s name on it.

“This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election,” a plaque reads on a pedestal below the desk. “President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as ‘unbelievable patriots’ and ‘warriors.’ This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy.”

The National Park Service granted the permit request to Civic Crafted LLC. Julia Jimenez-Pyzik, the person who requested the permit, did not reply to text or phone messages seeking comment. The installation will remain on the Mall through Oct. 30, according to the permit.

The Park Service said when issuing permits it “does not consider the content of the message to be presented.” Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in a statement, “as Federal land and America’s premier civic space, the National Mall provides a forum in which citizens can exercise their Constitutional rights of speech and assembly.”

By early afternoon, curious passersby circled Washington’s newest monument like flies. Some laughed aloud. Others wrinkled their noses. Almost all of them took photos.

“I think it’s a cool and appropriate use of public space,” said Jon Golinger, 54, who was alerted to the statue by a friend living in Baltimore who texted to ask if the reports of the protest excrement was real. “It’s a dramatic, graphic illustration of what was done to our democracy that day. Having it here in line with the Capitol is fitting and we’re all thinking of the next January 6th around the corner.”

For Dan Thayer, who lives near the Capitol and sheltered in his basement on Jan. 6, 2021, the statue prompted a mixed reaction. “I like the sarcasm,” said Thayer, 38, “but it was also a tragic, sad day for the country. So I’m not exactly sure how I feel.”

Many visitors weren’t sure what to make of the statue as they first approached it. One older gentleman wearing a Harris/Walz baseball cap originally thought it was mocking Pelosi (D-Calif.). A few thought it was an ice cream statue. Many declined to share their views on the record because of the nation’s polarized views on poo and politics.

Janis Grout, a supporter of Donald Trump, was not impressed. “I’m glad it’s temporary,” said Grout of Bend, Oregon, who was visiting the District with her husband for the first time. “I don’t think it’s necessary. This is a beautiful place and it messes with that.”

Minnesotans Chris and Ann Blunt, who stopped in D.C. on their way to Georgia, pooh-poohed the naysayers. “I think it’s hilarious,” said Chris as his wife smiled. “At first I thought, why is there a statue dedicated to a turd, but now I get it. Nice job whoever did it.”

Behind them visitors lined up to take selfies - selfeces? - with the statue and the business of America marched on.