Schweitzer asks for ‘alpine village’ zone change on 1,500 acres for potential real estate development

Developer Schweitzer Mountain Properties has proposed zoning changes for about 1,500 acres of forested land in the vicinity of the ski resort's mountain village. (courtesy)

A zoning change and comprehensive plan amendment could pave the way for massive real estate development near Schweitzer Mountain ski area.

The Bonner County Commissioners tabled the request after a hearing Wednesday and asked the applicant for more information.

The developer, Schweitzer Mountain Properties, applied to have 1,565 acres across seven parcels south and east of the resort rezoned from agriculture/forestry to alpine village, which would allow high-density residential, commercial and recreational uses. The undeveloped and unplatted parcels are owned by several companies associated with Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

Alpine zoning density could allow thousands of new residential or commercial units to be built in the area.

The potential changes are not a proposal for development, but are a necessary step toward development, according to a staff report by the county planning department. The Bonner County Planning Commission recommend approval in August.

The application contained few details about eventual plans for the property, but said the change would allow for a variety of housing types, including workforce housing. The application also suggested most property would not be used for real estate.

“The vast majority of the lands in this proposal will be used for recreational activities,” the application said.

Daniel Britt, Schweitzer’s project representative, told commissioners allowable recreational uses could include additional downhill and cross-country skiing.

Britt said about 550 acres of the mountainous terrain have slopes of 30% or more, which is too steep for residential development.

Britt said the purpose of the request is to better align the parcels with the surrounding properties and to be able to add the area to Schweitzer’s planned unit development, which was approved in 1996. The area was designated by Schweitzer for future expansion in maps submitted to the county almost 40 years ago, Britt said.

“This has been a matter of public record for quite some time, so there’s nothing nefarious happening here,” Britt said.

The alpine designation in the county’s comprehensive plan is meant to recognize the challenges of development in elevations above 3,500 feet. Design standards in these areas address steeper slopes and heavy snowfall.

During the hearing, several members of the public commented with concerns about having an adequate water supply and relying on one road in and out of the area.

Susan Drumheller, a board member of Project 7B, a nonprofit that advocates for responsible land use planning in Bonner County, said during the public hearing the commissioners should postpone the decision. She said it should be considered in the broader context of the comprehensive plan, which is in the process of being updated.

Drumheller said the county staff report was inadequate in evaluating impacts of the request.

“They basically made it sound like there’s not necessarily residential development being proposed, but it is pretty clear that’s where this is going,” Drumheller said.

Asia Williams, chair of the county commissioners, was also skeptical that the goal was not primarily for a housing development. She requested Schweitzer submit more information on the history of the PUD.

“This is a huge change in this area,” Williams said. “There is more information I think we can ask for before we change the map.”

The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.