‘We’re here almost as volunteers’: Idaho committee mulls raising lawmaker pay by a third

Ian Max Stevenson, The Idaho Statesman

Lawmakers could receive pay increases of more than a third next year under a plan discussed Thursday. But decision-makers delayed a final vote on raises that would cost the state $1.5 million next year until the day after next month’s election.

The Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation met at the Idaho Capitol to consider a proposal for 34% pay increases for state lawmakers.

In fiscal year 2024, which began July 1, legislators — who serve part time — were paid $19,394, not including per diem allowances. The new pay rate would take effect in December and boost their salary to $37,801 in the coming year.

Rather than setting pay rates with small increases each year, the committee appointed by Idaho’s governor and supreme court considered a proposal from the Legislature’s leadership Thursday that would tie lawmaker pay to 40% of the average household income in the state. The average annual earnings of a household in Idaho are $94,503, according to legislative staff.

By comparison, the salaries for most candidates elected to full-time statewide office are in the six figures. Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke is the one exception, receiving $52,990 in annual pay.

The Idaho Legislature’s new compensation package also would change reimbursements lawmakers receive, under the proposal. Currently, all lawmakers receive a $74 allowance for meals each day, which would be eliminated as part of the higher salaries. Lawmakers who live 50 miles or more from the Idaho Capitol — about 58% of the Legislature — also receive a $165 daily lodging allowance, which they would still get under the new plan.

If approved, lawmakers would still be reimbursed for travel during the roughly three-month legislative session. Terri Kondeff, director of the Legislative Services Office, said she expects that all lawmakers would receive more money for their work than they do now, even without some of the current per diem allowances. The average increase in take-home pay for each lawmaker would be $6,466, according to the proposal.

Though lawmakers set pay rates for other state workers and officials, the Idaho Constitution requires the appointed citizens committee to set pay rates for legislators every other year. Thursday’s proposal came from leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties in both chambers.

At a presentation on Thursday, the Republican leaders of the Idaho House and Senate said they endorsed the pay increase because the current rates are too low to attract a diverse group of candidates.

“We’re here almost as volunteers based on what we’re paid,” said Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, whose term in the Senate will end on Nov. 30. The longtime state senator lost his Republican primary race earlier this year.

While many lawmakers have historically been ranchers or farmers who may have more free time during the winter, legislators these days come from a broader set of professional backgrounds, he said. “All of us are getting a little long in the tooth,” Winder told the committee.

“We want some gray hair, we want some experience, but we also want to have a next generation of people being attracted to serve in the Legislature,” he said. “No young person that I know of with a family can afford to give up a job and come (serve) for what’s paid here.”

House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, echoed Winder’s comments to committee members.

“Younger folks today, they’re not going to be with us long because they can’t afford to be in this building,” he said.

Committee delays vote

The committee went beyond its planned meeting time on Thursday, as some members voiced concerns they did not have enough time to weigh the decision. While most members appeared to believe lawmakers deserve significantly more pay than they receive, some said they worried a large percentage increase in one year could lead to public blowback.

Following a two-hour meeting, a vote to accept the pay package suggested by the Legislature’s leadership ended in a 3-3 tie, so failed to pass.

“I’ve got angst about approving such a large change in such a short period of time,” said Bryan Mooney, a member of the committee.

Another member, JoAnne Stringfield, said she also was uncertain whether she supported the changes. She agreed lawmakers have been significantly undercompensated for years, but wasn’t sure the suggested increases were the right ones.

Stringfield said she has spent much of her career in human resources, and was unsure why legislative staff had chosen to set rates at 40% of household income, which often accounts for two earners, versus average salary, which she thought would compare more directly to the earnings of a lawmaker. The median annual income in Idaho in 2023 was $44,240, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Though based on legislative staffs’ conversations with lawmakers about their time commitments, Stringfield said that the 40% threshold felt arbitrary.

“If I’m the person who gets the call (from the public) because my name’s on this committee, it’s going to be hard for me to defend using average Idaho household income and the 40% number,” she said.

After voting 4-1 to delay their decision, Dennis Johnson, the committee’s chair, chose to reconvene the group the morning of Nov. 6.

Origin of new compensation formula

Kondeff told committee members Thursday that “quite a few” lawmakers have asked for a review of compensation. She noted that, because of population growth, lawmakers now serve about 42% more constituents than they did 20 years ago, and that lawmakers over that same period have received a $4,200 growth in their pay.

Adjusted for inflation, Kondeff said that amounts to 25% less pay than lawmakers received in 2005.

Kondeff said legislative staffers arrived at the more than one-third pay increase by suggesting that pay rates for lawmakers be set at 40% of the state’s average household income. The annual legislative sessions are an average of 88 days in length. Lawmakers also often have responsibilities in the offseason, such as meeting with constituents or drafting legislation.

In addition to the increased pay for all lawmakers, the leaders of both chambers would receive another 10% boost based on average household income.

Lawmakers cannot increase their pay themselves, but do have the authority in Idaho to reject or reduce the pay scheme the committee sets.

Committee members who were concerned about the appearance of giving lawmakers big raises in one year floated the possibility of spreading out the bump over the next two years.

In response to that concern, Moyle suggested that in politics, it’s often better to just “rip the Band-Aid off.”

“The political ramifications happen and you’re over it,” he said.