Army report on Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit cites ‘simple assault’

By Dan Lamothe Washington Post

An Army report released by a government transparency organization late Friday described an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery involving Trump campaign staff members as a “simple assault,” and affirmed that a cemetery employee gave a statement to police and did not wish to press charges.

The redacted document was published by the nonprofit Government Oversight, which had sued the federal government, and then was released several minutes later by the Army. A federal judge, Paul Friedman, had ordered the service to do so by Friday.

The incident occurred Aug. 26 while Trump was at the cemetery – sacred ground for many Americans – to mark the third anniversary of a bombing during the evacuation of Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans. Trump has repeatedly sought to highlight the bombing in political attacks on President Joe Biden and Trump’s election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Defense officials have previously said that the altercation occurred when the cemetery employee sought to enforce a federal law that prohibits “partisan political activities” at national military cemeteries.

Defense officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that before the event, they told Trump’s team that campaign photographers would not be allowed in Section 60 of the cemetery, an especially sensitive area where many recently deceased service members are buried. A campaign employee pushed past the cemetery official who sought to enforce the rule, the officials said.

The Trump campaign disputed the employee’s version of events and then released a campaign video relying on footage recorded during the visit.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to questions about the Army report’s release.

The document states that police at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall received a report about the alleged assault at roughly 10:30 a.m. the day of the confrontation and that the cemetery employee “did not require medical attention on scene and later refused when offered.” While Army officials said in a statement in August that it considered the matter settled, the report said the investigation “continues” – a point the Army affirmed on Friday.

“The law enforcement investigation into the incident remains open and we are therefore unable to provide further information at this time,” Army officials said in an email to reporters.

The report had been pursued through Freedom of Information Act requests by numerous news organizations, including the Washington Post, and the Army had repeatedly declined to release it. Chioma Chukwu, a senior official with American Oversight, said in a statement that the nonprofit was “pleased” that it was able to share the report with the American public “so they can see for themselves that there is still an ongoing federal law enforcement investigation into the August incident at Arlington National Cemetery.”

“The alleged conduct of the former president and his staff aligns with his history of politicizing the military and violating clear ethical boundaries, and it’s time for the public to have all the facts,” Chukwu said. “American Oversight will be closely reviewing the redactions and continuing our fight to get information to the people.”

The Army said it released the records to American Oversight “in compliance with the deadline provided in an order issued by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.”

In August, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung initially accused the cemetery employee, without evidence, of suffering a “mental health episode” during the confrontation and later said she was “the one who initiated physical contact and verbal harassment that was unwarranted and unnecessary.” Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita called her a “despicable individual.”

The Army defended the employee in a statement at the time.

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” the statement said. “ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.”

The families of some of the U.S. troops killed in the Kabul bombing defended Trump in August, saying he was at Arlington National Cemetery at their invitation and appreciated his comfort. They have become a pro-Trump force, appearing frequently at campaign events and organizing with the assistance of Republican officials.

- – -

Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.