Columbia Basin Railroad receives federal grant

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

Oct. 25—MOSES LAKE — A regional railroad has received an $11.55 million federal grant to rehabilitate a section of its line. Washington Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray announced the award Thursday.

The Columbia Basin Railroad received the grant to rebuild about 10 miles on its line from Moses Lake to Connell, according to the announcement. The company will contribute a 20% match.

The project will include the replacement of approximately 8,000 cross ties, according to the senators.

“This funding will facilitate critically needed track repairs which will enable increased freight capacity and operating speeds,” Cantwell wrote in the announcement. “The Columbia Basin Railroad serves over 50 businesses and is a lifeline for Washington farmers and exporters across Grant, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams and Whitman counties.”

Murray and Cantwell wrote letters in support of the grants which are from the federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

“When it comes to the rails our trains travel every day — and which connect companies and communities across Washington state with crucial goods, services, and opportunities — it is important we have safe, reliable tracks,” Murray wrote. “This funding will help us make sure the tracks serving the Columbia Basin are in tip-top shape.”