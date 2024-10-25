Kamala Harris will return to Philly Sunday for church, Puerto Rican food, and a barbershop visit as Trump heads to Madison Square Garden

By Julia Terruso The Philadelphia Inquirer

Vice President Kamala Harris is spending all of Sunday in Philadelphia, crisscrossing the city in a series of neighborhood events to turn out voters in the final stretch of the election, according to a senior campaign official.

The more intimate community events will fall just nine days before Election Day in a race that has remained a dead heat for months. Turnout in Philadelphia could be the determining factor in whether Harris can carry the critical state.

Harris’ full-day tour will focus on predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. She’ll attend services Sunday morning and deliver remarks at a Black church in West Philadelphia, the campaign official said. She’ll also visit a barbershop in West Philadelphia for a conversation with young Black men and community leaders.

A third stop is planned for a Puerto Rican restaurant in North Philly where she’ll greet community members before finishing the day speaking with families at a youth basketball facility in Northwest Philadelphia.

After rallying in State College on Saturday, former President Donald Trump will be in New York City on Sunday for a rally at Madison Square Garden — a slightly perplexing move, given it’s in a solidly blue state in the homestretch of the election, but the event is likely to draw national attention.

Sunday will mark the 14th trip for Harris to the state since launching her campaign, and her seventh to Philadelphia. She was here on Wednesday, stopping at Famous 4th Street Deli before a CNN Town Hall in Delaware County.

Winning Pennsylvania looks critical to Harris’ path to the White House and has drawn both Harris and Trump more than any other swing state.