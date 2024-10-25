The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
41°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Kitchen fire in Hillyard apartment damages neighboring units

Firefighters clean up the aftermath of a fire at Regal Arms Apartments in Hillyard Friday, Oct. 25. (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

Spokane firefighters put out a fire on the second floor of a Hillyard apartment building Friday afternoon.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, said Ty Bruner, battalion chief for Spokane Fire Department. He said he was not aware of any injuries.

The department responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Regal Arms Apartments on North Regal.

Glass was blown out of the apartment’s windows, and debris covered the outside stairway.

Bruner said smoke damaged the attic and adjacent apartment. The two units below also had some water damage.

Heorhii Koruzhou, the resident of the adjacent apartment, was not home when the incident happened. He waited nervously outside as firefighters continued to mop up late Friday afternoon.

A Ukrainian citizen who has lived in Spokane for eight years, Koruzhou worried about the condition of his passport and other documents.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.