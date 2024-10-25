Kitchen fire in Hillyard apartment damages neighboring units

Spokane firefighters put out a fire on the second floor of a Hillyard apartment building Friday afternoon.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, said Ty Bruner, battalion chief for Spokane Fire Department. He said he was not aware of any injuries.

The department responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Regal Arms Apartments on North Regal.

Glass was blown out of the apartment’s windows, and debris covered the outside stairway.

Bruner said smoke damaged the attic and adjacent apartment. The two units below also had some water damage.

Heorhii Koruzhou, the resident of the adjacent apartment, was not home when the incident happened. He waited nervously outside as firefighters continued to mop up late Friday afternoon.

A Ukrainian citizen who has lived in Spokane for eight years, Koruzhou worried about the condition of his passport and other documents.