50 years ago in Expo history: Folklife cabin stolen using lubrication and flatbed truck; Van Cliburn honored Soviet violinist

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Thieves made off with an unlikely Expo ’74 souvenir: an entire log cabin.

A 10-foot-by-12 foot log cabin, formerly on display in the Folklife Festival area, was stolen from the Expo warehouse.

How do you steal a log cabin?

Apparently the thieves poured heavy oil on the floor which enabled them to slide the cabin to, presumably, a flatbed truck.

It was found three days later next to an old cabin east of Chattaroy, possibly being used by someone as a replacement cabin.

In other Expo news, superstar pianist Van Cliburn performed a “flawless” concert at the Opera House. The Spokesman-Review critic noted that he received “five standing ovations and played five encores.”

The Chronicle critic said the capacity crowd “simply did not want him to leave the theater.”

Before the concert Van Cliburn honored Russian violinist David Oistrakh who died a day earlier in The Netherlands by presenting a wreath to officials at the Soviet Pavilion.

From 100 years ago: Gonzaga University’s football team – yes, they had one in 1924 – defeated the Multnomah club, an amateur team from Portland, 14-0.

The key Gonzaga player was Houston Stockton, who “shone above every other star in the stellar game.”

Stockton completed seven passes, including a touchdown pass; punted six times; ran for 67 yards; and converted a point-after.

Oh, and he also “played his usual invincible defensive game.”

Stockton, the grandfather of NBA hall of famer John Stockton, went on to play for the 1926 NFL champion team, the Frankford Yellow Jackets.