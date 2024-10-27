Analysis: In comeback win over SDSU, WSU showed its true colors — an imperfect group that’s good enough to keep winning

SAN DIEGO — There’s an alternate-world version of Washington State’s 29-26 vanquishing of San Diego State on Saturday evening where, instead of the Cougars needing a last-minute first-down measurement to escape with a victory, they cruise to the finish line.

In a different world, they play well enough to avoid this theater. Quarterback John Mateer doesn’t need to turn what looked like a sure sack into an 18-yard gain in the fourth frame. Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah doesn’t need to make a fourth-quarter interception to set up WSU’s offense with the game-winning score.

In a different reality, WSU doesn’t need a dogfight to beat a spectacularly average SDSU club. But we live in this world, where across eight games this season, the Cougs have shown us who they are: They have a quarterback with a wealth of talent, who can make some questionable decisions. They have a defense that gives up tons of yards, and creates timely turnovers. They’re a flawed group, but they just keep finding ways.

To make the most of the rest of this season, to capitalize on what remains of their chances of making the expanded College Football Playoff, the Cougs have what they need. Theirs is a deeply imperfect team, but with only four regular-season games to go, they’re good enough to win out.

Boy did they show all their colors in this win over SDSU. They showed the best of themselves: Mateer was mostly accurate, avoided turnovers for the second straight game, only tried to make the plays that were there, escaped pressure and used his legs when the opportunities arose. The Cougs’ defense proved their turnover savvy, getting the pick from Al-Uqdah plus a crucial pass breakup in crunch time from linebacker Kyle Thornton, regardless of whether he got away with a bit too much contact.

But the Cougars (7-1) also proved their lows are equally part of who they are: Their offense hit a serious lull in the third quarter, which has been a theme all season, and their rushing attack looked like it was trying to run underwater. Their defense looked susceptible against both the run and the pass, allowing SDSU running back Marquez Cooper to register two rushing touchdowns on 78 yards, and not until late in the fourth quarter did they find a way to slow the RPO game the Aztecs were running all evening — with two different quarterbacks.

At some point in the season, you are who you are, and this is who Washington State is: On offense, vulnerable to long droughts, but just as capable of making crucial plays when they matter most. On defense, liable to yield huge chunks of yards between the 20s, yet capable of making up for it with turnovers. With only home games against Utah State and Wyoming and road tests against New Mexico and Oregon State left to play, the Cougs are good enough to win as they are.

But that doesn’t mean the Cougs will win the way they are. In both of their road wins this season, victories over Fresno State and now SDSU, they’ve flirted so much with the loss column it probably started to blush. Even if they’re better than the rest of their opponents on the rest of their regular-season slate, and by all indications they are, only doing barely enough to win isn’t enough to consistently stave off a loss.

“I think (John) was really good late, and I think at the end of the day, that’s what everyone will remember,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “We started off pretty good, just have tons of lulls this season in the third quarter, especially offensively, and we did a lot of things that would have led to losing. I mean, not converting on four downs, two special teams (mistakes) where we give away possessions, defense not communicating and giving up some big yardages when we had some good stuff to get some stops. But we found a way.”

WSU coach Jake Dickert on the “Cardiac Cougs” and John Mateer in this win over SDSU pic.twitter.com/2ow8Wj9FAM — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) October 27, 2024

Before we talk about the heroics that led to this Coug win, let’s discuss the mistakes that forced them to deliver those plays.

Early in the fourth quarter, SDSU trying to add to a one-score deficit, WSU’s defense created a third-and-long situation. That group has mostly been good in those types of situations, mostly because it means defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding can dial up some blitzes, including bringing defenders from the secondary, and his creativeness — along with veteran linebacker Keith Brown’s development — has unlocked a lot for the Cougs’ pass rush.

But they remain one of college football’s worst tackling teams, an issue that reared its head again on this play. SDSU QB Danny O’Neil, who left the game for several series earlier with an injury, completed a short pass to tight end Michael Harrison, short of the sticks. WSU edge Nusi Malani and safety Jackson Lataimua both had chances to bring him down, but both whiffed, and a few plays after Harrison secured the first down, the Aztecs went ahead two scores with a rushing touchdown by Cooper.

The Cougs also showed they can be beaten by the trick play, which SDSU used to score a touchdown, using a reverse and a receiver pass to burn WSU cornerback Jamorri Colson for six. On several other occasions, the Cougars allowed short plays to mushroom into bigger ones because of their tackling problems — discussed less these days but still a concerning issue.

But WSU’s defense is still WSU’s defense, which means it can always generate a turnover when it counts. Al-Uqdah proved as much by snagging a pick for the second straight game. Late in the fourth stanza, Schmedding called a blitz that asked Al-Uqdah to feign pressure and back off into coverage, knowing a short slant — the play the Aztecs had run all game — was probably coming.

Schmedding may not be a perfect defensive coordinator, but he looked like a genius on this play. Al-Uqdah heeded his coaches’ advice not to drop too deep so he could jump the short slant, and he cashed in.

“The QBs were staring down routes,” Al-Uqdah said, “so I just got in the window and the ball found me. Coach always says the ball finds energy.”

WSU LB Buddah Al-Uqdah says he anticipated making his INT because SDSU had run the same RPO play lots of times earlier in the game. “The QBs were staring down routes,” he said. pic.twitter.com/aKrvRfcsE1 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) October 27, 2024

On offense, the Cougs were the Cougs, albeit with one meaningful improvement: Mateer showed real restraint and avoided turning the ball over, which keyed this win. But he missed a few throws, same as he usually does, and his QB keepers weren’t there the way they were earlier in the season. It’s crystal clear that opponents are committing extra defenders to containing Mateer in the pocket, disarming his running ability.

But WSU’s rushing attack wasn’t there at all, no matter who had the ball. Running back Wayshawn Parker carded 9 carries for 33 yards. Djouvensky Schlenbaker churned out a key 8-yard burst on WSU’s final drive, but he finished with only 15 yards on 4 carries, and Leo Pulalasi managed 6 yards on 4 carries.

The Cougs also failed to convert on fourth down twice, both on running attempts: On one, Parker was stuffed, and on the other, Mateer was turned away trying to run a QB keeper with seven Aztec defenders in the box. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has to dial up a different play, or Mateer has to check the offense into a different call. Those are the kinds of plays that can flip games with the momentum they foster for the opponent.

This is a hampered offense, and Arbuckle hasn’t shown he can keep the unit rolling after the opening, scripted drive. In his defense, it becomes more complicated when your quarterback struggles on deep balls and opponents are taking away what makes him so lethal, but the cards you’re dealt are the cards you’re dealt. It’s his job to find an ace in a stack of 4s.

But what makes Mateer so special is his athleticism, which he can always unleash, even when things seem dire. He supplied the most compelling proof midway through the fourth quarter, when facing a second-and-12 deep in WSU territory, he pulled a Houdini act to escape what looked like a sure sack, tucked the ball and turned it into an 18-yard rush, paving the way for his short touchdown rush — and the ensuing 2-point conversion, which he caught from receiver Kris Hutson — that sealed the deal.

“Before Devin (Kylany, center) snaps it, there’s grass on the top of the ball. I see the grass,” Mateer said. “Snap it, boom. Grass in my face. So I’m like, oh my gosh. Read’s not open. Have pressure, get out of it. Luckily, I was able to get out of it. It was pretty cool. It was exciting. Got us going.”

The play of John Mateer’s young career so far pic.twitter.com/TxvGxzR9qa — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) October 27, 2024

Maybe in an alternate reality, Snapdragon Stadium officials keep the field in better condition, that way Mateer didn’t have grass in his face and players from both teams didn’t slip a number of times. But we live in this reality, where the Cougs can win in those circumstances, same as they should be able to in the ones that follow. Just don’t get that confused with will win.