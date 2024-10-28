50 years ago in Expo history: Expo president says World’s Fair accomplished all primary local objectives

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

With only a week left in Expo ’74, people were asking the question: What did the fair accomplish?

The answer, according to Expo president King Cole, was: all of the primary local objectives.

The 1960 Ebasco plan (for downtown and riverfront redevelopment) was “now in place as a result of Expo,” Cole said.

“The Opera House, for example, is only a few hundred yards from where it was shown in the 1960 plan,” said Cole. “More than the post-Expo riverfront park, the Opera House and the future convention center was accomplished. … I’m speaking of the dramatic revitalization of the entire central business district, with the new buildings, the face-lifting and remodeling, the new street lights, skywalks, parking facilities, sidewalk tree plantings and on and on. Expo was the catalyst for this to happen way ahead of schedule – to happen now.”

Another milestone goal was also realized on this day: Stanley K. Wolfe, a Kellogg logger, became Expo’s 5-millionth paid attendee. He and his family were escorted to Expo offices and plied with cake and gifts.

From 100 years ago: Most stores were supposed to be closed on Sundays by law, but a recent crackdown resulted in 23 arrests.

One of those arrested was a C.E. Benedict a local grocer. During jury selection, the defense objected to women jurors and rejected all of them. The case would be tried by an all-male jury.