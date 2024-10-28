Miss Manners: The thought, in fact, did used to count

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Is it appropriate for my daughter-in-law to say to me, “Why don’t you ask us what we want, rather than just getting something that we may not want or use?”

I was offended, because I thought gift-giving was the giver’s choice. Otherwise, it feels like the recipient is just placing their order with me. Offensive!

GENTLE READER: It is very offensive, but allow Miss Manners to explain where it is coming from.

Some time ago, the ancient custom of exchanging presents took an unpleasant turn. “It’s the thought that counts” became a joke to those who wanted to do away with the donor’s thoughts and get what they chose themselves. And many prospective donors agreed that it was too much bother to have to think about what might please a recipient.

Hence the spread of the gift registry and the end of the thoughtfulness element, which had been the whole point of giving presents: “I know you, and I am guessing that this will please you.” This method could go wrong, but gave great pleasure to both donor and recipient when it went right.

Your daughter-in-law takes the popular view that giving presents means exchanging shopping lists. No fun, no pleasant surprises (but also no unpleasant surprises) – and no finding out that someone close to you really understands and appreciates you.

You should discuss these different approaches with your daughter-in-law, and probably also your son, and decide if either of you want to switch systems. Or perhaps you could compromise: For example, they might tell you what category of things they like, or call attention to their taste.

Question: How do they choose their presents to you?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: When hosting a sit-down meal, which is more correct: to clear away plates as each diner finishes a course, or to wait until all have finished eating before clearing the table?

The first option seems to send a pointed “hurry up” message to the last person to finish; the second can leave speedier eaters staring for ages at their own dirty plates. Counsel, please!

GENTLE READER: The best counsel Miss Manners has for you is to invite guests who engage in conversation, so that they are not left staring at their empty plates when they have finished eating. Courses are properly cleared when everyone has finished.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: If I bring a food item that I prepared, and it turns out that someone else brought a similar item, is it impolite for the host to say, “You shouldn’t have brought this. I already have some”?

Or if I bring something and then when I’m leaving, the host says, “Take this home; no one will eat it”?

GENTLE READER: Wow, you have a mean crowd. You cook for them, and they insult you for your efforts.

The first problem would be solved if your group appointed an organizer to assign contributions. The second could be solved with a modicum of tact: “Sorry, we didn’t get to this, and I don’t have room for it.”

Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website www.missmanners.com.