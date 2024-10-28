Republicans disavow comedian who called Puerto Rico ‘island of garbage’ at Trump rally

By Niels Lesniewski CQ-Roll Call

Republicans sought to disavow the anti-Puerto Rico joke that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made on stage Sunday at former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

“I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” Hinchcliffe said at the New York City rally. “I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

That led to widespread criticism from Democrats ad Republicans alike, with even the former president’s own campaign seeking to create distance. Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement provided to CQ Roll Call, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is facing a reelection challenge from Democratic former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, posted on X, “This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island.”

The Florida Senate race is rated Likely Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, but it is one of just three Republican-held seats that are remotely competitive this year.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., said in an X post that he is “proud” of his Puerto Rican background and called for the GOP to “stay on message.”

“My mom was born and raised in Puerto Rico. It’s a beautiful island with a rich culture and an integral part of the USA,” said D’Esposito, whose reelection race against Democratic challenger Lauren Gillen in the Long Island-based 4th District is rated a Toss-up. “The only thing that’s ‘garbage’ was a bad comedy set.​”

While those residing in Puerto Rico cannot vote in presidential general elections, there are many citizens of Puerto Rican heritage living on the mainland. And island-based citizens do vote to send a nonvoting resident commissioner to serve in the House of Representatives.

The incumbent, Jenniffer González-Colón, is aligned with the Republican Party and is on track to be the island’s next governor. She upset Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who is aligned with Democrats, in this year’s New Progressive Party primary.

This all came the same day the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out a policy strategy for Puerto Rico, which drew support from a trio of pop stars with Puerto Rican backgrounds: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin.

“I know that Puerto Rico’s economic future depends on urgently rebuilding and modernizing the island’s energy grid. That’s why I will cut red tape, ensure disaster recovery funds are used quickly and effectively, and work work with leaders across the island to make sure all Puerto Ricans have access to reliable, affordable electricity,” Harris said in a video message, which also referenced the delay in the release of disaster aid to Puerto Rico during the first Trump administration.

Harris’ campaign noted that battleground Pennsylvania has a large Latino population of Puerto Rican heritage, and the vice president made a stop Sunday at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is of Puerto Rican descent, responded to Hinchcliffe’s joke while she and Democratic presidential nominee Tim Walz held a Twitch livestream together Sunday.

“When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that’s what they think about you,” Ocasio-Cortez said. Walz and Ocasio-Cortez said they wanted voters in places like Philadelphia and Reading, Pa., to see the clip.