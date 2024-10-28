Tokyo ‘Samoyed cafe’ home to fluffy, smiling dogs ready to be brushed and play

By Nanako Sudo Japan News

Large Samoyed dogs with fluffy, snow-white coats came to greet me as I entered a cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district.

When I petted one of them, the dog gave what is called a “Samoyed smile,” a look with narrowed eyes.

Visitors to Samoyed Cafe moffu, on the first basement level of a building, can spend time together with Samoyeds while enjoying a drink.

Ten Samoyed dogs, all about 1 year old, “take shifts” greeting visitors at the cafe. Since opening in May, the cafe has been growing in popularity, mainly among young people, through social media and other means.

“I always wanted to pet a Samoyed,” said Mizuki Kitaguchi, 20, a second-year university student from Machida, Tokyo, who came to the cafe with a friend. “They’re so fluffy. I could feel my tiredness floating away.”

Samoyeds are a Siberian breed of sled dog. Since they have lived with humans, the dogs are said to have a mild temperament and are not skittish around people.

“Their gentle nature will warm your heart. I wanted to create a cafe where you can relax while playing with the dogs,” said Mitsuhiro Kunda, 28, who heads the company that runs the cafe. Kunda used to keep a Samoyed dog himself.

Since the large dogs lose huge tufts of fur when shedding, they need to be regularly brushed to maintain their fluffiness.

Samoyeds are considered a difficult breed to take care of. At the cafe, animal nurses, dog trainers and others look after the dogs 365 days a year, checking their health.

“Samoyeds are dogs that make people happy. We want to continue providing a place where people can feel like they’re in their ‘second home,’ while making the health of the animals our top priority,” Kunda said.