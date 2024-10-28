WSU student assaulted on campus, choked until unconscious, police say

A Washington State University student was reportedly assaulted and choked until she was unconscious in a campus parking lot last week.

The student was in the parking lot south of the Beasley Coliseum on Oct. 21, just after 8 p.m., when she was grabbed from behind. The person choked her hard enough for her to lose consciousness, according to a news release from campus police.

When she came to, she was still in the parking lot. She believes she also was sexually assaulted, the news release says.

Because the student did not see the person, no description was reported. Those with information are asked to call campus police at (509) 335-8548.

Police are also increasing patrols on campus following the report, the news release said.