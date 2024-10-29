Baby No. 3 on the way for model Gisele Bündchen, her first child with Joaquim Valente

By Sandra McDonald Los Angeles Times

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Bündchen, 44, has been dating Valente, 37, who was her family’s jiu-jitsu instructor, since June 2023. She shares two other children, 14 and 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The baby announcement was reported by People. Representatives for Bündchen did not respond immediately to request for comment.

The Brazilian-born model was noticeably missing from a star-studded 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featuring previous angels, including Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid. “Angels” was the term for the brand’s spokesmodels, who also sported wings in the show, which returned Oct. 15 after a six-year hiatus.

Bündchen hung up her wings in 2006 after seven years and was one of the top-earning models in 2022, according to Forbes. The same year, she told Elle she had “zero desire” to return to the runway, preferring photo shoots instead.

Brady, who retired in 2023 after 23 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL, and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple share joint custody of their children, though the split sent whirlwinds of tabloid drama their way.

Bündchen has pushed back on rumors that she cheated on Brady with Valente while they were still married, telling the New York Times in March in no uncertain terms: “That is a lie.”

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she said. Bündchen spoke candidly last year about slowing down her career in favor of Brady’s, moving from Boston to Tampa Bay when he switched teams. She blamed their marital troubles on gradually drifting apart – not sudden changes in Brady’s retirement plans as football fans suggested on the internet.

“There’s easier days than others,” she said of co-parenting in a Hulu interview with Robin Roberts. She said her children were smart. “They know what they can get away with,” Bündchen said with a laugh. “So I think it’s natural that it has different rules, and then kids just adapt, and they’re going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do.”

An unnamed source told People that Valente, who was her friend at the time, was a “huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce.”

She told the New York Times she is protective of her new relationship. “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”