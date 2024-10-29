On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB, World Series
5:08 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
Basketball, college men’s exhibition
6 p.m.: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga KHQ
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Boston at Indiana ESPN
6:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City ESPN
Boxing
5 p.m.: Villar vs. Santiago ESPN+
Football, college
4 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Liberty CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky ESPN2
Golf, LPGA
8 p.m.: Toto Japan Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Vegas at Los Angeles TNT
Soccer, men’s club
12:45 p.m.: EFL Cup: Leicester City at Man United CBS Sports
Soccer, women’s international
4 p.m.: Friendly: Argentina at United States Peacock
4 p.m.: U17 World Cup: North Korea vs. United States FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB, World Series
5:08 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s exhibition
6 p.m.: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Edmonton at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change