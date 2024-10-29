People’s Pharmacy: A simple way to get off Afrin

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. Years ago, I got hooked on Afrin and couldn’t sleep at night without it because of the congestion. I was finally able to wean myself off of it by just using one spray in one nostril each night. I would alternate nostrils each night so only one nostril got the spray every other night. After about a week, I was able to stop using it altogether.

Now if I develop a cold, I only use it in one nostril, only at bedtime and alternate each night. This has kept me from developing the problem with rebound congestion again.

A. Thank you for sharing your simple, smart approach to overcoming decongestant dependence. Using a nose spray like this for more than a few days can result, as you discovered, in rebound congestion that may be even worse than the original stuffiness.

We have heard from many people who used their nasal spray for years because they couldn’t stand not being able to breathe easily through their nose.

Some have used saline spray to dilute the decongestant gradually. Your approach sounds simpler and just as effective.

Q. Is it possible that the rosuvastatin that I have been taking to lower my LDL cholesterol could make my glaucoma worse? My doctor has been tracking rising pressure in my eye for a few years. After taking the statin for a while, I needed to use eyedrops to control my pressure. Is this just a coincidence?

A. This may not be a coincidence. Previous studies have suggested a link between statins and glaucoma. A recent meta-analysis suggests that not all statins are equally likely to lead to glaucoma (Graefe’s Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, Aug. 30, 2024) Rosuvastatin, simvastatin and pravastatin each increased the risk of glaucoma by about 20%, which is statistically significant. Please discuss this with your doctors.

Q. I keep hearing about a drug called Ozempic. Everybody seems to want it, even people without diabetes.

I understand why someone would want to control their blood sugar, but I keep wondering about what side effects there might be if you are using it for weight loss.

A. You are quite right to suspect that this powerful medication would have side effects. However, they are similar whether a person is using semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) for blood sugar control or for weight loss.

Many people using this compound experience digestive distress of one form or another. Some have severe constipation, while others suffer disastrous diarrhea. Injection-site irritation is common, along with heartburn, indigestion and headaches.

We worry more about some reactions that are considered less common, though. For example, the drug can slow the passage of food through the gastrointestinal tract considerably, a condition called gastroparesis.

You can learn more about this and other medicines used to treat Type 2 diabetes in our “eGuide to Preventing and Treating Diabetes.” It also provides our 10 key steps for keeping diabetes in check. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

We have heard from some readers who are pleased with the results.

One person wrote: “I have been taking Ozempic for about two years. It helps me control my diabetes and lose weight. I have mild but nearly constant nausea as my only side effect.”

