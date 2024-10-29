Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner leads top-seeded Gonzaga Prep girls soccer to district win; Ridgeline volleyball goes undefeated in league

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

District 6 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 0: Jennah Wanner scored two goals and the top-seeded Bullpups (12-3-1) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (7-9-1) in a first-round game. Amelia Pielli made three saves for G-Prep, which hosts Chiawana in a semifinal on Saturday.

Chiawana 2, Ferris 1: The fourth-seeded Riverhawks (14-1) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (8-8) in a first-round game. Alaina Asan scored for Ferris, which hosts Hanford in a loser-out on Saturday.

Lewis and Clark 2, Kamiakin 0: Keegan Tee and Charlotte Dix scored and the third-seeded Tigers (12-3-2) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Braves (9-7) in a first-round game. Elaina Queral made three saves for LC, which travels to Richland in a semifinal on Saturday.

Richland 1, Mead 0: Kearyn Elfering scored the go-ahead goal in the 39th minute and the Bombers (11-3) held off the visiting Panthers (6-8-2) in a first-round game. Mead travels to Kamiakin for a loser-out on Saturday.

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 5, Cheney 0: Bre Caul scored three goals and the second-seeded Wildcats (12-2) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (6-10) in a first-round game. Kenzie Shuler made two saves in the shutout for Mt. Spokane, which advances to play University in a semifinal on Saturday.

University 2, Kennewick 0: Carsyn Gildehaus scored two goals and the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (9-6-1) beat the third-seeded Lions (3-12-1) in a first-round game. Kennewick hosts Cheney in a loser-out on Saturday.

Ridgeline 4, Southridge 0: Gianna Moriniti scored twice and the Falcons (8-6-2) beat the visiting Suns (5-11) in a first-round game. Aliana Vokaloloma and Emily Rountree combined for three saves for Ridgeline, which plays at Walla Walla in a semifinal on Saturday.

Walla Walla 3, Central Valley 2 (SO): Bridget Boyd had two goals and the top-seeded Blue Devils (8-7) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (1-12-1) in a shootout in a first-round game. Avery Bringhurst had a goal and an assist for CV, which travels to Southridge for a loser out on Saturday.

GSL 2A

East Valley 3, Clarkston 2: Hayden Anderson scored two goals and the Knights (8-6-1, 5-6) edged the visiting Bantams (9-6, 6-6) in a league game.

Deer Park 15, Rogers 0: Rylee Pfeifer scored three goals with two assists and the Stags (8-7, 5-7) beat the visiting Pirates (1-14, 0-11) in a league game. Jasper Horn made 12 saves for Rogers.

District 6 1A

Lakeside 1, Riverside 0: Lainee Higgins scored the go-ahead goal in the 23rd minute and the Eagles (7-5-1) defeated the visiting Rams (5-7) in the district championship game on Tuesday. Lakeside advances to the District 5/6 crossover on Nov. 9, while Riverside faces Colville in a loser-out Saturday.

NE2B

Newport 5, Kettle Falls 3: Ella Monk had four goals and the Grizzlies (3-9, 2-8) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-13, 0-12).

Davenport 7, Upper Columbia 1: The visiting Gorillas (11-4, 9-3) defeated the Lions (4-7, 4-6).

Northwest Christian 4, Reardan 2: The Crusaders (11-2-1) defeated the visiting Screaming Eagles (6-6, 4-6).

Volleyball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 0: Rahni Greene had nine kills, Araleigh Arnold had 18 assists and the visiting Falcons (13-1, 9-0) swept the Saxons (5-9, 2-7) 25-18, 25-21, 25-16. Olivia hart had 10 kills for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Berkely Nielson had eight kills and the Wildcats (11-2, 8-1) swept the visiting Blackhawks (4-11, 1-8) 25-8, 25-19, 25-16. Annika Palmer led Cheney with nine kills.

Gonzaga Prep 3, University 0: Mara Sandberg had 13 kills and the visiting Bullpups (11-2, 8-1) swept the Titans (3-9, 2-7) 25-19, 25-17, 25-15. Ashlyn Aaron had five kills and three aces for U-Hi.

Mead 3, Shadle Park 1: Romy Tyler had 10 kills and the Panthers (6-7, 5-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-8, 3-6) 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12. Brynn Hooper led Shadle with 10 kills.

Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 1: Simeon Paradiso had 20 kills and the visiting Tigers (7-7, 6-3) beat the Bears (3-11, 2-7) 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. Keilee Eskelsen led CV with 14 kills.

GSL 2A

West Valley 3, North Central 0: Hailey Colyar had 10 kills, Kendall Focht had 26 assists and the visiting Eagles (14-0, 11-0) swept the Wolfpack (5-13, 4-8) 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 1: Reese DeGroot had 20 kills and the visiting Bantams (6-6, 6-5) beat the Knights (2-13, 2-9) 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13. Victoria Mudge led East Valley with seven kills.

Deer Park 3, Rogers 0: The Stags (13-3, 8-3) swept the visiting Pirates (1-14, 0-11). Details were unavailable.

NEA

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2: Mary Plute had nine kills and the Cardinals (8-9, 3-3) beat the visiting Rams (8-8, 3-3) 22-25, 28-26, 18-25, 29-27, 15-7. Kaylee Winterroth had 15 kills for Riverside.

NE2B

Liberty 3, Colfax 1: Kendall Denny had 19 kills, Jordyn Jeske had 10 blocks and the Lancers (10-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-10, 5-6) 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-10.

Freeman 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Greta Van Gernet had 10 kills, Aspyn Reed had 17 assists and the visiting Scotties (13-2, 9-0) swept the Broncos (11-4, 7-3)

Davenport 3, Reardan 1: Selah Hupp had 14 kills and the Gorillas (13-3, 11-1) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (8-7, 6-5) 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19.

Northwest Christian 3, Chewelah 0: Kaitlyn Waters had six kills, Lauren Mathew had 11 assists and the Crusaders (14-2, 11-1) swept the visiting Cougars (3-14, 3-11) 25-18, 25-11, 25-11.

Newport 3, St. George’s 2: Lindsey-Rose COllison had 16 kills and the Grizzlies (6-6, 6-5) beat the visiting Dragons (3-13, 3-8) 25-7, 25-10, 24-26, 18-25, 25-12. Kaylee Clark had 10 kills for St. George’s.

Upper Columbia Academy 3, Asotin 1: The visiting Lions (3-7, 1-8) beat the Panthers (1-13, 0-10)

NE1B

Valley Christian 3, Springdale 1: The visiting Panthers (9-3, 9-3) beat the Chargers (10-5, 8-4)