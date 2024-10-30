Movie review: De-aging doesn’t work in flat, pointless ‘Here’

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Of late, filmmaker Robert Zemeckis is a somewhat confounding figure. The director of such beloved films as the “Back to the Future” series, “Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” has delivered almost as many duds as hits, if you also take in “The Polar Express,” “Beowulf,” “Welcome to Marwen” and “Pinocchio.” An experimentalist obsessed with special effects and the dramatic power they can exert in cinema, Zemeckis is always trying something new, especially with motion-capture technology. It doesn’t always work, many of these projects drifting into an unappealing uncanny valley. Despite his experiments, he hasn’t quite nailed it yet.

In his new intergenerational family drama “Here,” based on a 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire (expanded from a six-page comic strip published in the comics anthology Raw in 1989), the experiment is in the narrative itself, imagining a family history across generations – and centuries – as seen from one fixed point of view. In his formally inventive work, McGuire used frames within frames to visually represent different time periods from the same place in one comic strip panel.

Zemeckis maintains the frames within frames conceit as a transitional flourish in the film version of “Here,” but the narrative itself is more about jumping around in time while maintaining the fixed point of view. There are many inhabitants of this space, from a Native American couple (Joel Oulette and Dannie McCallum) in pre-Colombian times, to a young family in the Victorian era (Michelle Dockery and Gwilym Lee) who move into the modest colonial home, and then later, the inventor of the La-Z-Boy recliner (David Fynn) and his ebullient wife (Ophelia Lovibond), to a present-day Black family (Nicholas Pinnock, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Cache Vanderpuye) navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

But the story focuses predominantly on a family that occupies the house for most of the 20th century, a WWII vet, Al (Paul Bettany) and his wife Rose (Kelly Reilly), and then their son Richard (Tom Hanks) and his wife Margaret (Robin Wright). And yes, Hanks and Wright have been de-aged – we see them for the first time as teens – and no, it does not work at all (there’s something very strange happening around Hanks’ de-aged mouth). Sure, the Hanks, Wright and Zemeckis trio makes for the gimmick of a “Forrest Gump” reunion, but why do we have to de-age Tom Hanks when there’s Colin and Truman Hanks at home? Even Wright has a look-alike actress daughter, Dylan Penn.

The film also has that Gump-ian quality of major historical events lining up with their personal stories as well: Benjamin Franklin (Keith Bartlett) and his son William (Daniel Betts) occupied the colonial manor across the street (hundreds of years before); a pregnancy is announced as the Beatles take the stage on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and seemingly everything relevant happens in this godforsaken living room, including weddings, births and breakups.

The plot of “Here” surrounding Richard and Margaret is relatable, entirely predictable and utterly dull. They get pregnant as teens, move in with his family, he gives up art to get a real job, she wants her own space, etc., etc. Ostensibly, their story is about navigating the ups and downs of life, but ultimately it turns into a rather dispiriting tale about two people taking too long to pursue the things that make them happy, and for her, it’s getting out of that damn house, though if she left, there would be no plot to “Here.”

Changing hands over the years means realtors coming in and out throughout the film, and by the time the credits roll, you half expect the logo for a home insurance company to come up, because that’s what this whisper of a film feels like: an hour and 45 minute commercial for homeowner’s insurance. To be frank, there are 30-second spots that have inspired more tears and emotion than the flat, pointless “Here.”

Richard and Margaret’s daughter Vanessa (Zsa Zsa Zemeckis) disappears around age 16 and never reappears again, which is a shame, because the more interesting story isn’t this baby boomer tale, but perhaps how their Gen X daughter or Zoomer grandchildren might benefit from their generational wealth. Let’s call a spade a spade: “Here” is a movie about real estate more than anything else, but it doesn’t want to dig into any of the nuances surrounding that. But perhaps property values is just where the mind wanders when the story playing out upon this limited landscape is so treacly and stale.

This year has seen a trio of daring projects from aging filmmakers who have experimented with cinematic form and function on their own terms (including Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis,” and Kevin Costner’s “Horizon”). While the efforts are laudable, unfortunately, the results have flopped. “Here” is no exception.