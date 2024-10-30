The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Prep roundup: West Valley volleyball finishes regular season undefeated; Oakesdale advances to Southeast 1B volleyball championship

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

GSL 2AWest Valley 3, East Valley 0: Hailey Colyar and Cassie Brooks had 13 kills apiece and the Eagles (15-0, 12-0) swept the visiting Knights (2-14, 2-10) to clinch the league championship and finish the season undefeated.

Deer Park 3, Pullman 2: Camryn Chapman had 24 kills and the Stags (14-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (10-6, 8-4).

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 3, DeSales 0: Lyla Kjack had 13 kills, Megan Crider added 16 assists and the top-seeded Nighthawks (17-0) defeated the visiting second-seeded Irish (10-5) in a semifinal.

Oakesdale faces Walla Walla Valley Academy in the championship match on Friday. Both teams advance to District 6 tournament.

Walla Walla Valley Academy 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: The top-seeded Knights (13-1) beat the visiting second-seeded Vikings (12-2) in a semifinal match.

Northeast 1B

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Republic 0: Sina Nelson had nine kills, Callie Cousins had 23 assists, and the Wildcats (16-1) beat the Chargers (10-6) in a quarterfinal. Kaidyn Maioho had 11 kills and WCK defeated visiting Republic (6-10) in a first-round match.