Prepare for cold, ‘steady’ rain on Halloween night in Spokane

Kids might need coats over their costumes while trick-or-treating . The National Weather Service forecasts Spokane to be cold and wet Thursday evening.

The chance for rain will remain low throughout the day but spike to around 50% at 5 p.m. as many Spokanites get off of work. The chance of rain will continue to increase as the evening goes on.

Weather Service meteorologist Miranda Cote said there likely won’t be a downpour, but rain could be “steady” throughout the evening. The sky will remain overcast, and the night will be “not too breezy,” she added.

The evening is predicted to have a high of 47 degrees and go down to the lower 30 degrees by the end of the night.

Admitting children are loath to wear a coat over their costume, Cote recommended parents try to get their kids to wear layers under their costume and carry an umbrella.