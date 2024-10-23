This skillet pork with apples is loaded with flavor and nutrition

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

With life as hectic as it is, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut with the same shopping list and a handful of go-to dishes week to week. But enjoying more variety not only makes life more interesting, it is a good idea nutritionally.

Every food has a unique nutrient profile, so eating a wide assortment helps ensure we get the full spectrum of what we need. Two intuitive, and inherently tasty, ways to achieve this are to eat with the seasons and to enjoy a diverse array of colorful ingredients.

This recipe is a prime example of how this approach can come together in the fall. It centers on apples, which are at their peak in autumn, and pair well with pork. Medallions of lean tenderloin are browned in a skillet, then onion is added, forming an aromatic base, which softens as it cooks and releases the flavorful browned bits from the pan. A sprinkle of yellow curry powder imbues the dish with fragrance, golden color and powerful antioxidants. Creamy, rich coconut milk forms the base of the sauce, which gently cooks sliced apples until tender and takes on their autumnal flavor. The pork is then returned to the pan, along with a handful of baby spinach, which adds ribbons of green, leafy goodness.

Served over rice – or any cooked grain you like – and topped with toasted cashews for texture and crunch, it’s a nourishing, weeknight-friendly meal with sumptuous flavors and colors.

I can’t think of a better path to break out of a tired pattern and experience the pleasures of variety.

Skillet Pork With Apples, Spinach and Curry

In this one-pan dish, tender pork medallions are tossed with a saute of onions, apple slices and spinach in a light curry pan sauce. Topped with crunchy toasted cashews, and served over rice (or with another cooked grain or bread), it’s an easy weeknight dinner that brims with flavor.

1 large pork tenderloin (1 to 1½ pounds), sliced into ¼-inch-thick rounds

½ teaspoon fine salt, divided

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado or canola, divided

½ medium yellow onion (4 ounces total), thinly sliced

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

½ cup light coconut milk

1 medium red apple, such as Jonagold or Honeycrisp, halved, cored and sliced ¼-inch thick

4 cups (4 ounces) lightly packed baby spinach leaves

4 cups cooked rice, for serving (optional)

¼ cup coarsely chopped toasted unsalted cashews

Pat the pork slices dry, and season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper.

In a large (12-inch), deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Place half of the pork in the skillet, then reduce the heat to medium and cook, without moving the pieces, until the meat is browned on the bottom and releases easily from the pan, about 2 minutes. Flip the pieces over and cook on the other side for about 30 seconds (the meat should be just faintly blush inside), then transfer to a large plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan, and repeat with the remaining pork.

Add the onion to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook, stirring constantly, until it coats the onions, about 10 seconds. Add the broth and coconut milk, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Cook until the sauce reduces slightly, about 2 minutes, then add the apple and cook, stirring occasionally, until the slices soften but still retain their shape and the sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the spinach and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt. Return the pork, with any accumulated juices, to the pan and cook, stirring frequently, until the spinach is just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve in shallow bowls or on rimmed plates, over rice, if desired, with the cashews sprinkled on top.

Yield: Four servings (makes about 5 cups)

Storage: Refrigerate for up to three days.

Substitutions: Pork for pieces of skinless, boneless chicken breast or thigh, with an adjustment to cooking time. Apples for firm pears or frozen sliced peaches. Curry powder for ground turmeric, garam masala, five-spice powder or your favorite spice blend. Baby spinach for regular spinach. Chicken broth for vegetable broth. Light coconut milk for full-fat coconut milk or another plant-based milk. Cashews for peanuts, sunflower seeds or pepitas. Rice for any whole grain of your choice.