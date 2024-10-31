Are you a ‘Wild Child’? W.A.S.P. to rock the Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Two classic metal bands will take the Knitting Factory by storm in the form of W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint.

W.A.S.P. formed during the 1980s metal scene in Los Angeles and they quickly became stars of the genre with heavy sounds and extreme live performances.

The group is known for songs like “Wild Child,” “I Wanna Be Somebody,” “L.O.V.E. Machine” and “Blind in Texas.”

W.A.S.P. has released 15 studio albums (with their latest being 2015’s “Golgotha”), but their 1984 self-titled debut remains their most popular and they will be celebrating 40 years of the record by playing the album front to back.

They will be joined by fellow metal rockers Armored Saint.

Also emerging from the 1980s Los Angeles scene, the group is known for tracks like “Can U Deliver,” “March of the Saint,” “Reign of Fire” and “Aftermath.”

Armored Saint has released eight studio albums, including their full-length debut “March of the Saint” in 1984 and their most recent, “Punching the Sky,” in 2020. In June, they released the single “One Chain (Don’t Make No Prison).”

The two will rock the Knitting Factory at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for standard admission of $39.50 can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.