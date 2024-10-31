Level 3 sex offender living in Spokane after 20-year sentence for child rape, molestation

A 73-year-old high-risk sex offender who was sentenced to more than 20 years of confinement for child rape and molestation was released from incarceration this year, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office issued a news release Thursday informing the public of Kurt L. Engle’s Spokane address, which is the 2800 block of Cincinnati Street, to “enhance public safety and protection.”

The release said Engle was convicted of third-degree child molestation in 1991 for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in Spokane County. He is a “Level III” offender, which the state classifies as someone at higher risk of committing crimes again.

The sheriff’s office said he was convicted of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in 1994 after sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl on multiple occasions, court records say. Engle was sentenced to 245 months of confinement.

Engle admitted to several additional sexual assaults on girls, as well as thousands of acts of indecent exposure, documents say.

In 2009, Engle was found to be a sexually violent predator and was civilly committed at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, according to the sheriff’s office.

This year, Engle was determined to be eligible for release to a less restrictive alternative placement in the community.