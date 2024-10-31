The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Man gets 21 months in prison for Spokane Valley hit-and-run death

By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

A man was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this month for hitting and killing a 46-year-old pedestrian earlier this year.

John Robert Townshend, 65, struck Maegan Engh with a 2014 Jeep Wrangler in the 5200 block of East Broadway Avenue near the Spokane County Fairgrounds the night of Jan. 24.

Townshend drove away and was arrested five days later. Engh died at the hospital in February from the serious injuries.

Townshend pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide in September. Following a joint recommendation, Spokane Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward sentenced him Oct. 3. The 21-month sentence also includes 12 months of probation.

