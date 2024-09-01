Mariners drop series finale to Angels, fall 6 games behind Astros

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Sitting in the “suite” assigned for opposing executives and watching his team slowly play its way out of a postseason spot that seemed so likely in mid-June, Jerry Dipoto had to wonder why he ended his self-imposed hiatus and returned to Angel Stadium.

In the Sunday afternoon heat of a holiday weekend, Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations and architect of the roster and baseball decisions, watched as a less talented team that had no real expectations of making the playoffs when the season began beat his team for the eighth time in 10 games.

But it was more than just the final out come – a 3-2 loss. It was also how the Mariners played and executed, which was below the standards of a team that considers itself postseason quality.

The lack of offense wasn’t a surprise. Seattle failed to score even three runs in a game for the 50th time this season. The Mariners have lost 44 of those games. Bryce Miller delivered a pitch-filled and inefficient outing. A mental mistake from Julio Rodriguez in center field allowed the go-ahead run to get into scoring position and later score in the fifth inning. And a late baserunning mistake from Luke Raley in the top of the ninth inning erased a chance to have the tying run in scoring position with one out.

“We have to find a way to score runs and do the right things,” said catcher Cal Raleigh. “And we just didn’t do it. We need to move on and take care of business in Oakland.”

After a homestand that featured a pair of series wins for new manager Dan Wilson, the Mariners dropped a third straight series to the Angels and lost the season series 5-8.

“It was tough series here,” Wilson said. “It’s a tough one to lose.”

With the Astros (75-62) winning again on Sunday, Seattle (69-68) now sits six games back in the American League West. The Mariners’ dream of somehow winning their first division title since 2001 may be mathematically possible. But baseball logic and common sense based on how both teams have performed over the last two months make it an impossibility even with a head-to-head three-game series in a few weeks.

“We have a job to do – try to win every single game from here on out and try to play as well as we can and let the rest take care of itself,” Raleigh said.

Since June 18 when the Mariners had a 10-game lead in the division, they have posted a 25-37 record, ultimately leading to the firing of manager Scott Servais. The Astros over that span have gone 44-22.

Seattle hasn’t played well enough to gain ground and Houston hasn’t shown any signs of giving it back.

The Mariners chances for the final wild -card spot are slightly better. They sit 51/2 games back of the Royals, who hold the spot, with the Red Sox (41/2 games back) and Tigers (five games back) ahead of them.

“We have one more month,” Raleigh said. “We’ve got to treat it like a sprint and not a marathon. We just have to try to find a way to get it done or we going to be sitting at home come playoff time.”

Making his 27th start of the season and having posted quality starts in three of his last four outings, Miller struggled with fastball command from the very beginning. His second pitch of the game – a sinker on the inner half was turned into a solo homer by Taylor Ward.