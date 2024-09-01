Sun’s Brionna Jones drops season-high 26 points to beat Storm

Percy Allen Seattle Times

Conceivably, over the next two days Noelle Quinn and her Storm coaching staff will spend several hours in dialogue attempting to devise a defensive scheme to slow down the Connecticut Sun and particularly Brionna Jones.

They’ll dissect Sunday’s 93-86 loss to the Sun in front of a sellout crowd of 8,910 at the Mohegan Sun Arena and study how the three-time WNBA All-Star center bulldozed and bullied through Seattle’s front line for a season-high 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field.

And seemingly, before Tuesday’s rematch they’ll revise plans that failed to curtail a punishing Connecticut offense that outscored Seattle 56-42 inside and converted 26 of 38 free throws.

“We have to address their points in the paint and their physicality,” Quinn said. “Fifty-six (points), we can’t win games like that. It’s not just the post-ups. It’s the drives to the rim. It’s the offensive rebounds. We’ll start there defensively because that’s not where it needs to be.

“Then focus on the things offensively that brought us success and try to mimic that.”

Similar to Friday’s 98-85 loss to the New York Liberty, Seattle’s offense wasn’t the problem Sunday.

The Storm received superlative scoring performances from their quartet of stars, who accounted for all but six of their points.

Jewell Loyd finished with 27 points on 8-for-16 shooting and five rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith had 16 points and six assists and Ezi Magbegor chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds.

Seattle, however, could never slow down Connecticut, which shot 54.2% from the field and scored at least 20 points in every quarter.

Far too often, the Storm’s switching defense resulted in Diggins-Smith or Loyd paired in the post against Jones who scored layups or drew fouls before connecting on 8 of 13 free throws.

“Obviously, we’re not trying to be awful,” Loyd said. “We’re not trying to give up points in the paint. It just comes (down to) a little bit more attention about who we’re playing and personnel.”

It wasn’t just Jones who did the damage.

Defensive standout DiJonai Carrington escaped for a couple of transition layups early and finished with 14 points. Tyasha Harris had 13 points while Marina Mabrey and Veronica Burton came off the bench and added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite its defensive deficiencies, Seattle trailed 84-81 when Mabrey hit perhaps the biggest shot of the game — a driving short jumper over Ogwumike with 47.1 seconds left.

Despite a six-point lead in the final 36 seconds, the Sun had difficulty securing the win because they missed four of their final 11 throws.

Down 90-86, Loyd missed a hurried three-pointer with 13.8 seconds left that ended the Storm’s comeback attempt.

The loss dropped Seattle to 19-13 and fifth in the standings behind the Las Vegas Aces (20-12).

If the Storm continue their downward trajectory — they’re 2-5 since returning from the Olympic break — they’ll likely fall behind the red-hot Indiana Fever (17-16), who have won six of their last seven games, and finish sixth.

The top four teams in the standings host in the first round of the playoffs.

In theory, Seattle could return to Connecticut in a few weeks needing to win a road game in a best-of-3 series against the Sun (24-8).

If Sunday’s game is any indication, it’s going to be a quick postseason exit for the Storm, who are 7-8 on the road this season and haven’t won at Connecticut since June 2021.

“There’s a fatigue factor to us,” Quinn said. “I’ll focus on the defensive side of the ball, and we haven’t been the same. Period.

“We had a lot of Olympians, including myself. This is a long season. There’s some reality to that, but no excuses. We got to get back to playing the way we were playing before the break.”