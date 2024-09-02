Granola with puffed rice is kid-friendly and irresistible

By Keya Wingfield Special to the Washington Post

I love a kid-friendly snack option that’s peanut-free, gluten-free and with little or no refined sugar. That’s where my Puffed Rice Granola comes in.

As a bonus, it can easily be made vegan, takes barely more than 30 minutes to put together and is tasty enough that kids (and adults!) will eat it by the handful. Like the song says, who could ask for anything more?

Puffed rice is exactly what it sounds like: It’s a grain of rice that is puffed and crunchy, like popcorn. In India, where I was born and raised, puffed rice is traditionally used for savory snacks, including chaat and bhel puri.

You can purchase a very large bag of puffed rice, often labeled as basmati mumra or mamra, for a few dollars at any Indian grocery store. If you can’t find it, crisped rice cereal from the supermarket works just as well.

I have a 5-year-old daughter who is a “bit” of a picky eater (in the same way a jet engine is a “bit” on the loud side), and I knew if I could create a sweet and crunchy snack to go on top of foods she normally eats, such as Greek yogurt, then maybe I could get her to enjoy it on its own.

This recipe did the trick. Not only does she eat it on top of yogurt, fruit or pudding, but she also enjoys it by itself. Achievement unlocked!

And because she’s 5, it occurred to me that this granola is also ideal for the back-to-school set since there aren’t any peanuts, and the nuts that are included are easily replaced by seeds or more dried fruit.

I’ll take my wins wherever I can get them.

What’s also great about this quick granola is that it can be customized to your taste. Feel free to add different dried fruits, spices or nuts. For a vegan variation, you can swap out the ghee for coconut oil and substitute the honey with a vegan honey, agave or maple syrup.

I usually make a double batch and keep it in my pantry for up to two weeks, but trust me, it probably won’t last that long.

Puffed Rice Granola

12 servings (makes about 3 cups)

Active time: 10 mins; Total time: 35 mins

This puffed rice granola is a kid-friendly, gluten-free snack or breakfast loaded with crunch and texture. In India, puffed rice is traditionally used for savory snacks, such as chaat, but here, it’s combined with honey, coconut and dried fruit for a combination you can enjoy on yogurt, fruit or pudding, or on its own.

The recipe is flexible enough to suit a variety of dietary needs, including nut-free and vegan. Feel free to customize the granola with different dried fruits, spices, seeds or nuts.

Storage: Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Where to buy: Puffed rice (often labeled as basmati mumra or mamra, not the cereal) is available at Indian and other international markets, as well as online.

Ingredients

2 cups puffed rice or crisped rice cereal

1 cup raw, unsalted cashews, pecans or almonds, or a mix

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded or desiccated coconut

3 tablespoons chia seeds

3 tablespoons coconut sugar (see Substitutions)

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice (optional)

1/3 cup honey

2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil

1 tablespoon ghee (see Substitutions)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup raisins or dried cranberries, cherries or currants, or a mix

Steps

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix together the puffed rice, nuts, coconut, chia seeds, coconut sugar, cardamom, salt, cinnamon, and apple pie or pumpkin spice, if using, until thoroughly combined. (Alternatively, if you want to save on dishes, you can mix everything directly on the prepared sheet pan.)

In a small (2-quart) saucepan over medium heat, combine the honey, oil, ghee and vanilla. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the ghee melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour the honey mixture over the puffed rice mixture in the bowl, stirring until evenly coated. Transfer to the sheet pan and spread into an even layer.

Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Add the dried fruit and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the granola is sweet, fragrant and similar in color and texture to caramel corn. Let cool completely on the sheet pan, 15 to 30 minutes. Break up any large clusters and transfer to an airtight container for storage.

Substitutions: Vegan? Use coconut oil, or more avocado or olive oil instead of ghee, and maple syrup or agave instead of honey. Nut-free? Use pumpkin seeds (pepitas), sunflower seeds or more dried fruit. Coconut sugar ? 2 tablespoons raw cane or granulated sugar.

Nutrition per serving (1/4 cup): 174 calories, 19g carbohydrates, 3mg cholesterol, 11g fat, 2g fiber, 3g protein, 3g saturated fat, 97mg sodium, 13g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.