This day in Expo history: Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner spotted as he tours World’s Fair with girlfriend Barbi Benton

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review ran a photo of pipe-smoking Hugh Hefner, Playboy magazine magnate, as he toured the Expo ’74 Soviet Pavilion with his girlfriend, Barbi Benton.

Hefner, along with several Playboy bunnies, arrived in Spokane via his private jet to see Benton perform with Merle Haggard.

Over at the Opera House that night, an S-R concert reviewer was not impressed with Benton’s country credentials. He said that Benton “needs a lot more experience and a few good hard knocks before she’ll be the kind of entertainer anyone wants to see.”

That was in contrast to Haggard, who had experienced more than his share of hard knocks.

“You can see in the deep lines of his face the years of struggle, including a time in and out of jail (and) the poverty of his Okie family,” The S-R critic wrote.

He closed with his big hit, “Okie From Muskogee,” which was cheered by a “wildly enthusiastic” audience.

From 100 years ago: A different fair, the Interstate Fair, was drawing massive crowds to Spokane.

A total of 27,183 jammed the fairgrounds, setting an all-time record for an opening day crowd.

The biggest attraction? The horse races, which featured some exceptionally fast horses, some of whom were “showing their heels to former Derby winners.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1666: The Great Fire of London destroys 80% of the city.

1931: Spokane native Bing Crosby makes his solo radio debut on his “15 Minutes with Bing Crosby” program broadcast on the CBS network.