Bruins sign former Spokane Chiefs star Tyler Johnson to tryout agreement

By Steve Conroy Tribune News Service

The Boston Bruins signed 34-year-old center Tyler Johnson – a former Spokane Chiefs standout – to a professional tryout agreement over the weekend.

While he spent the last three years with a rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks team, Johnson was very much a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s surge to become one of the NHL’s elite teams in the last decade, culminating with Stanley Cups in the 2020 and 2021.

At 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, Johnson would be a departure from the Bruins’ recent inclination toward size on the roster, though his undersized frame didn’t stop Johnson from raising the Cup twice.

Johnson, a Spokane native who led the Chiefs to a Memorial Cup win in 2008, had his No. 9 jersey retired by Spokane in 2022.

Johnson topped 40 points four times with the Lightning. His best year came in 2014-15 when he had 29-43-72 totals. He also scored 29 goals in 2018-19 when the 62-16–0-4 Bolts sprinted to the Presidents’ Trophy only to be bounced in the first round.

In Chicago last season, Johnson had 17-14-31 totals.

The tryout agreement does not guarantee Johnson a spot on the roster.