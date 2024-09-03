Coeur d’Alene middle school student suspended following reported school shooting threats; police do not believe there is a danger to the community

A 14-year-old Lakes Middle School student was suspended Tuesday following reports that he said he was going to “shoot up the school” Wednesday.

At around 3 p.m., Coeur d’Alene police were made aware that a student at Lakes Middle School had told several of his peers that he planned to commit a school shooting, according to a news release.

Officers contacted the student and his family at their home and do not believe that the student has access to firearms. The news release said officers do not believe there to be any active threats to other students or staff members at this time.

In addition to being suspended, “precautions have been taken to prevent the student from returning until the investigation is concluded,” according to the release.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department asks anyone who hears of threats to student or staff safety to contact them.

“We would like to remind all students that threats similar to this will be thoroughly investigated and all appropriate criminal charges will be filed,” the release states.