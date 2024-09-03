Crash kills boy northeast of Green Bluff

A boy died Monday morning in a car crash northeast of Green Bluff.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters responded around 10:20 a.m. Monday to a vehicle fire on North Madison Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Responders discovered a boy in damaged truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was likely traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the truck, overcorrected and then struck a tree.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity and age at a later date.