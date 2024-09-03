Jack Mahoney, Cole Messina continue baseball journeys together with Spokane Indians

Spokane Indians pitcher Jack Mahoney, left, and catcher Cole Messina head to the dugout after warming up ahead of facing the Vancouver Canadians at Avista Stadium on Aug. 16. (James Snook/Courtesy of Spokane Indians)

Occasionally, two players from the same college end up as teammates in professional baseball. It’s uncommon, however, when two players who played at the same college at the same time end up on the same pro team.

It’s rarer still that the teammates in question are pitcher and catcher – and both selected in the same round of the MLB draft one year apart.

But that’s exactly what happened when catcher Cole Messina recently joined the Spokane Indians to be reunited with his college batterymate Jack Mahoney.

Messina and Mahoney played together at the University of South Carolina, with Mahoney a third-round pick in the 2023 draft and Messina taken in the third this year by the Colorado Rockies.

To hear Messina tell it, his selection by the Rockies was practically preordained.

“We were definitely manifesting that, leading up to the draft,” he said. “And then when it happened, we all got together and kind of realized we could be teammates again.”

“I called him pretty much right after the pick,” Mahoney said. “Obviously, his phone was blowing up, so he ignored me, but I got a hold of him later that day and just shared kind of a good laugh. We kind of couldn’t believe that it was actually happening.”

Mahoney’s rise through the Rockies system has been as impressive as it has been quick – the 23-year-old has played at three levels since being drafted last summer and has pitched to a 3.87 ERA with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games, 20 starts.

Messina was assigned to the Indians almost immediately after signing and made his debut with the team on Aug. 9. It’s been something of a slow start for him, going 3 for 26 in his first eight games.

There’s definitely an adjustment period between the college game and the pros.

“The biggest thing is just having a routine,” Messina said. “I feel like in college you kind of get told what to do, but in pro ball you’re kind of on your own and you’ve got to figure out what gets you ready to play.”

Mahoney agrees the adjustment is more mental than physical.

“I definitely think mentally it gets taxing, just with how many games we play – especially the position players. But at the same time, I mean, you’re gonna have a good month, you’re gonna have a bad month. I just think it’s important that you learn the same amount from both.”

It helps to have a friendly shoulder to lean on.

“There’s a really good group of guys here, and they’re really welcoming, I’d say,” Messina said. “And, you know, having a guy like Jack who has been in my life for a while here is also a bonus.”

“We’re super blessed to still be in each other’s lives in this way, and hopefully we can kind of go through up the ranks together,” Mahoney said. “It’s pretty special, especially how close of a buddy Cole is to me.”

The past 13 months have been a bit of a whirlwind for Mahoney. He played in two games for the Rockies’ Arizona Complex team last season, then 17 in Low-A Fresno earlier this year before four games thus far with the Indians. He’s just trying to soak everything up regardless of his assignment.

“I’ve met a lot of people, and I think it’s been cool being able to pick guys’ brains about what makes them good, or what they focus on during different days,” Mahoney said. “I think it’s just been fun learning from the people that I’m surrounded with, and trying to make as many buddies as I can throughout this journey. Because at the end of the day, we get to play a game for a living. And although it gets hectic sometimes, I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

Messina’s journey is just getting started, and he’s right where he wants to be.

“Colorado was kind of the place I wanted to be, and it worked out that way,” he said. “I’m super happy, you know. (The draft) was stressful, but it was exciting as well. I feel like this is a good spot to be in and I’m just super, super grateful.”

He’s also excited that he gets to jump right into a playoff drive in his first experience in pro ball.

“These guys all want to win, and you could tell just how each and every one of them go about their business,” Messina said. “They’ve set a good example for me and Charlie (Condon) coming in.”