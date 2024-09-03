Rep. Lauren Necochea: Republican policy changes betray working families

By Rep. Lauren Necochea

By Rep. Lauren Necochea

Pro-family policies give us the freedom to make choices for our families and the chance not just to get by, but to get ahead. The Idaho Child Care Program (ICCP) helps working families afford the steep costs of child care, enabling them to contribute to the economy and remain in the workforce. But under the leadership of Governor Brad Little and Republican politicians, hundreds of low-income families are being cut off from this critical work support.

The ICCP is already a lean program designed to assist those who need it most. For instance, a family of four with modest wages of $40,560 barely qualifies for assistance. Many hardworking families are left out, even though they struggle to afford the ever-rising costs of child care. Small businesses providing child care also feel the squeeze, as reimbursement rates lag behind actual care costs.

Instead of addressing these issues, Republican leaders abruptly stopped new enrollments, delayed updating local market rates, and raised eligibility requirements. For a single parent earning $15 an hour, this means they would no longer qualify for assistance under the proposed changes. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare gave only two days’ notice before implementing the enrollment pause. This decision is bad for families, small businesses that provide child care at slim margins, and employers who rely on workers having access to reliable child care.

What’s particularly frustrating is that there is a straightforward solution that requires no additional taxpayer dollars. Idaho has $50 million in unspent federal grant dollars for child care programs like the ICCP. These funds could easily be used to ensure that families continue to receive the support they were promised. All it would take is for the legislature to pass a supplemental appropriation in January, a routine process used many times before to address unforeseen budget gaps.

Unfortunately, this is part of a broader pattern. Republicans in the Idaho Statehouse have a long history of making it harder for families with young children to work and succeed. They rejected a pre-K grant, only passed child care assistance during the pandemic with unanimous Democratic support, and continue to provide zero state funding for pre-K, even though nearly every other state invests in early childhood education.

Refusing available federal funds to support ICCP is purely a political calculation. Working families don’t have the political clout to demand action, and Republican leaders are betting they won’t face consequences for their inaction.

As voters, we have a choice. We cannot afford to elect those who dismiss the fundamental needs of working families. It is time to support Democrats committed to pro-family policies that will empower parents, strengthen our workforce, and ensure that all Idahoans can succeed.

Rep. Lauren Necochea, of Boise, is a Democrat representing District 19 in the Idaho Legislature.