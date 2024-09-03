Susannah Scaroni earns third medal at Paris Paralympics with bronze in T54 1,500-meters

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Another day, another Paralympic medal for Susannah Scaroni.

The Tekoa native won her third medal in three events with a third-place finish of 3 minutes, 16.68 seconds in Tuesday’s women’s T54 1,500-meter final at Stade de France in Paris.

It is the second bronze for Scaroni of the games to go along with the one she won in Sunday’s 800-meter event. She also claimed silver in the 5,000-meters on Saturday.

In Tuesday’s loaded final, Scaroni found herself near the rear of the 11-racer pack over the first two of four laps, but charged to second by the end of the third.

Scaroni and eventual silver medalist Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain, battled into the final corner where Kinghorn eventually pulled away to finish in 3:16.01.

Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner won the race with a Paralympic-record time of 3:13.10.

Tuesday’s medal is Scaroni’s fifth in four Paralympic games. She has one event remaining in Paris, with the women’s T54 marathon scheduled for Saturday.