Lori Augino: Ensuring a safe and secure election in 2024

Lori Augino

Millions of Americans will head to the polls this fall or vote by mail as we do in Washington state, to cast their vote. Underpinning this democratic process, are the countless election officials who work tirelessly year-round to make this possible. On election night and over the days to follow, election officials will be tabulating, auditing, and working to certify the election results.

In Spokane County – where I have had the privilege of working with election staff for many years in my former role as director of elections for the Washington Office of the Secretary of State — Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton and her election staff are working hard to ensure every vote is counted as cast.

Serving as a local election official is one of the most critical jobs in our nation, and I know how seriously Auditor Dalton and the other election officials across the country take this responsibility.

These election workers are our friends and our neighbors. They are the people you see at the grocery store or at your child’s soccer games. It is because of their efforts that the American people should have confidence in the security and integrity of our election system.

If my 28 years as an election official has taught me anything, it’s for voters to have confidence that their vote will be counted as cast.

I have served in roles at the county, state, and now the federal level, as the Election Security Advisor for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency here in the Northwest. I can safely say I have never been more confident in the effort our election officials are putting forth to make certain our elections remain safe and secure.

CISA serves as the federal government lead in working with election officials to secure our elections process against a wide range of physical and cyber risks. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with state and county election officials as they face an increasingly complex threat environment. CISA is working with election officials in throughout the Inland Northwest and the state to improve the cybersecurity defenses of election infrastructure from malicious actors and to reduce physical security risks to election workers and facilities.

CISA provides services such as on-site assessments where CISA field staff literally walk around our county election offices looking for potential physical or cyber vulnerabilities and then provide options to address them. This helps ensure the safety of our election workers and the security of the elections process overall.

In recent years, we have also seen an increase in threats and harassment against election workers. Any threat of violence against an election official or anyone else working to safeguard our democracy is completely unacceptable. These officials are public servant heroes. To help election officials mitigate this threat, CISA is working with local Washington election offices to provide training on issues such as de-escalating tense situations, active shooter preparedness, and other emerging physical threats.

As part of CISA’s effort to keep our elections safe, we have developed an additional campaign aimed at helping the election community and the public. Called #Protect2024, this effort focuses on coordinating support across the federal government, with our state and local partners, and with the private sector, non-profits, and the American people to help ensure the security and resilience of election infrastructure.

#Protect2024 also provides broad information on disinformation tactics used by foreign adversaries and shares accurate information about election infrastructure security through our Election Security Rumor vs. Reality webpage. The Washington Secretary of State’s office has their own “Frequently Asked Questions about Elections” webpage that is a great resource if you want to learn more about the specific security measures taken here in Washington specific to the state’s voting processes and infrastructure. We urge everyone to look to state and local election officials for the most accurate and up-to-date information about election processes and to remain patient as election officials carry out the certification processes.

We know bad actors are targeting our elections process and will likely continue to do so. But the good news is that election officials have risen to the challenge of meeting evolving threat environments to defend American democracy for almost 250 years.

U.S. elections remain an attractive target for both nation-states and cyber criminals. Throughout the 2024 election cycle, CISA will be steadfast in our support to election officials and private sector election infrastructure partners in addressing the physical, cyber, and operational security risks they face.

Please know there are some amazing people working hard right here in the Inland Northwest to ensure your vote is counted fairly and accurately. I urge you to trust the process and support these amazing workers.

Lori Augino is the election security adviser for the Region 10 office of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.