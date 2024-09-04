State Sen. Mark Schoesler arrested on suspicion of DUI

Washington state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, was arrested Saturday when he was accused of driving drunk after attending the Ritzville Rodeo.

Around 9:30 p.m. that night, the longtime state lawmaker was reportedly trying to leave the Wheat Land Fairgrounds when another attendee called police to report Schoesler was “walking unsteadily,” the Cheney Free Press reported .

The witness reported Schoesler, 67, had backed his car into a parked vehicle twice while trying to leave the fairgrounds parking lot.

A police officer responded to the call and took Schoesler to the Ritzville station to administer field sobriety and blood-alcohol tests. He reportedly failed both, with a blood-alcohol content of .14, nearly twice the legal limit of .08. Law enforcement told the Cheney Free Press that Schoesler was “100% cooperative” with the tests.

Schoesler was reportedly arrested with a citation and released into the custody of a family member later that night on a promise to appear for his court date.

His citation was referred to Adams County District Court. A court date for his initial appearance had yet to be set Wednesday afternoon.

Schoesler has served in the Washington Legislature since 2005. A former senate majority leader, the Republican lawmaker is a lifelong farmer who represents the 9th Legislative District, spanning much of Eastern Washington including parts of Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, south Spokane and Whitman counties. Schoesler previously served in the state House of Representatives for 12 years before he was elected to the state Senate.

The state senator did not respond Wednesday to a Spokesman-Review reporter’s request for comment.