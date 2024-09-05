17-year-old boy struck by Jeep near Four Lakes dies at hospital days later

A 17-year-old boy who was hit last week by a Jeep died from his injuries Sunday at a hospital, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Jakob Town.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the 12600 block of West Melville Road near Four Lakes, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Spokane County Fire District 3 firefighters and medics provided medical aid to the teen, who was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and died five days later.

Investigators believe a different 17-year-old boy was driving a Dodge truck west on Melville Road when he pulled over and stopped to check the straps securing his load, the sheriff’s office said. The passenger, Town, got out and was standing near the center of the road near the front of the truck.

The Jeep driver, a woman, was traveling east on Melville when she struck Town in the road, according to the release. She stopped, rendered aid and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators said it was dark when the crash happened and both vehicles had their headlights on. Town was wearing dark clothing, and it was unclear why he was in the road at the time of the crash.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

“At this time in the investigation, it appears this is a tragic accident resulting in the loss of a young man’s life,” the release said.

A GoFundMe page started for Town has raised more than $11,000.

According to the page, Town was killed the night before his senior year of high school was set to start.