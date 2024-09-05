People’s Pharmacy: Could an antihistamine trigger suicidal thoughts?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. My dermatologist recommended I take Xyzal for eczema because it was not supposed to make me sleepy the way Zyrtec did. I found that Xyzal made me just as sleepy and very depressed after just a low dose.

I can’t find depression listed as a side effect. However, I get so depressed that I’m frightened to take it anymore. Have you heard of this side effect for either Xyzal or Zyrtec?

A. The generic name for Zyrtec is cetirizine. The generic name for Xyzal is levocetirizine. That means they share a very similar chemical structure.

Both drugs are considered nondrowsy antihistamines. In theory, Xyzal is supposed to be a little less likely to cause sedation than Zyrtec. On the other hand, drowsiness is listed as one of the most common reactions, along with sore throat, fatigue and dry mouth.

We were surprised to discover that suicidal ideation has been reported as a reaction to Xyzal. In addition, a review of medications associated with depression included cetirizine (JAMA, June 12, 2018).

There are a number of other ways to treat eczema. You may want to ask your dermatologist about alternate approaches.

Q. My doctor prescribed atenolol for high blood pressure. Over the years, I have experienced a lot of side effects: fatigue, brain fog, insomnia and nightmares as well as hair loss. My asthma has become a lot worse.

I thought these problems might just be due to hitting middle age. I am a 48-year-old African American woman and many of my Black friends were having the same troubles. Then I started asking questions and learned that about 80% of them were also taking atenolol.

I quit the medication and started feeling much better. Several of my friends are weaning off their pills, too. Is there anything we should know?

A. Physicians have been debating the role of beta blockers as first-line blood pressure medicines for years. An editorial in the journal Hypertension (Jan. 12, 2022) questions whether beta blockers such as atenolol are optimally effective for Black patients.

There are many treatments other than beta-blockers that can help control high blood pressure. In our “eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions,” we discuss both medications and nondrug approaches. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I’ve had pollen and other allergies since I was 13 – a long time ago. I went to an allergist who had me bring him a full vacuum cleaner bag from my home. It contained dust, cat hairs and probably pollen, too. He had a serum made from it and gave me shots. I’ve never had problems with cats or dust since then, but I still reacted drastically to ragweed.

To address that, he prescribed NasalCrom. Unfortunately, he neglected to tell me that it would be a week or two for it to take effect. After a few days, I decided it didn’t work. Several decades later, I discovered that it worked spectacularly if I kept taking it regularly.

A. NasalCrom (cromolyn sodium) is often overlooked in treating allergies because it is not an antihistamine, a corticosteroid or a decongestant. Also, as you mentioned, it must be taken preventively.

NasalCrom is no longer a prescription product. This mast cell stabilizer can be purchased over the counter. Many pharmacies no longer carry it, but it is available online. As you discovered, this nasal spray takes a few days to work but can be highly effective.

Email Joe and Teresa Graedon via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.