Police make arrest in downtown shooting chase that began near Brick West

Police arrested a 23-year-old man they believe was involved in a downtown shooting chase that started near Brick West Brewing Co. in August.

Isaiah Hutton was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Aug. 30 on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, a drive-by shooting and unlawfully discharging a firearm. Hutton chased a couple through the streets of downtown as he shot at them with a gun, court records say.

The couple and Hutton knew each other in passing from people who live at the Union West apartment complex, located at 1309 W. First Avenue. The apartment is across the street from Brick West Brewing and KHQ Local News, and is adjacent to boutique Fringe & Fray and other well-known spots.

Court records say the couple had parked outside of the complex when they witnessed Hutton approach them with a Glock in his waistband. As he reached for the gun, the couple sped away.

Hutton chased them in a red car and shot at them between sharp turns, running red lights as they attempted to drive away for 5 minutes, court records say. Witnesses at Brick West reported hearing gunshots around the same time three blocks to the east of the brewery.

Court records say Hutton had an altercation with his children’s mother, who lives in the Union, the day before the shooting.

The male victim got involved in the altercation and believed Hutton thought he had called the police about it, which is why Hutton targeted him outside the apartment the next day.

Police wrote in court documents that Hutton was also accused of kicking out someone’s teeth, which showed he was exhibiting “violent behavior” that was “escalating rapidly.”

Hutton remains in custody on a $750,000 bond.