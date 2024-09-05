Police seek vehicle in fatal downtown hit and run

A vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit and run downtown is being sought by Spokane Police, according to a news release from the department.

Jeremy Somday, 44, died of blunt force injuries on the corner of Third Avenue and Wall Street on Aug. 30. The driver fled the scene, Spokane police say.

The car that hit Somday is believed to be a 2009 Toyota Venza UT with Washington license plate CFR9015.

Police spokesman Daniel Strassenberg said Thursday no one is in custody . Investigators are attempting to locate the vehicle and the person who owns the car, he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Check at 509 456-2233.

Police say to not approach the car if found.