‘Too Sweet’ Hozier to play Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday

From staff reports

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier and hailing from Ireland, first found success with the release of “Take Me to Church” in 2013. The track would go on to be a massive global hit and has been certified 13-times platinum.

On Friday night, Hozier will take to the Gorge Amphitheatre stage.

Of his three albums and multiple EPs, much of Hozier’s sound is derived from folk, soul, blues, rock and R&B influences with themes of spirituality, social issues and introspection.

A few of his most popular songs include “Jackie and Wilson,” “Eat Your Young,” “Almost (Sweet Music),” “Work Song,” as well as the 2024 singles “Too Sweet” and “Nobody’s Solder.”

Currently supporting his latest full-length record on the “Unreal Unearth Tour,” singer-songwriter Allison Russell will open for him Friday. Russell joined Hozier on the track “Wildflower and Barley” from his March EP “Unheard.”

Tickets, $56-$127, are available through LiveNation for the 7:30 p.m. concert.