‘Heat Waves’ or not, Glass Animals set to play the Gorge on Saturday
English band Glass Animals are crossing the pond to play the Gorge Amphitheatre.
The indie rock/pop quartet is best known for their viral 2020 hit “Heat Waves,” which has been certified diamond. Other popular Glass Animals tracks include “Gooey,” “Youth,” “Tokyo Drifting” with Denzel Curry, and the recent single “Creatures in Heaven.”
- The band has released four studio albums so far, including the platinum-selling “Dreamland” and their latest, July’s “I Love You So Fing Much.”
- Glass Animals will be perform Saturday. Tickets, $60-$112, are available through
for the 7:45 p.m. concert.