‘I’m just thankful for this opportunity’: Mexican fairground worker reflects on his career through visa program

Originally from Veracruz, Mexico, Salvador Garcia-Alvarez was 34 years old when he applied to work for Butler Amusements back in 2000 through a visa, after the company started to recruit workers through the H-2B Program.

Now 58, Garcia-Alvarez continues to help put together fair rides all over the West Coast, including at the Spokane County Interstate Fairgrounds.

“I did it for my family, and I was aware that the job that I had in Mexico wasn’t enough to help buy my family food,” Garcia-Alvarez, one of only 12 contracted workers for the company in 2000, said in Spanish.

The U.S. government grants H-2B visas to workers in industries like hospitality, cruise ships, theme parks, sheepherding and more. This allows people from foreign countries to come to the U.S. to work for nine months. Once the nine months are over, they head back to their original countries, where they can file for another visa if they wish to return.

Each year through the program, Garcia-Alvarez has helped put together the rides that many kids enjoy, including the carousels, which he says always leaves him satisfied knowing he’s helped.

Through years of experience, he said his favorite part is seeing the kids get on the rides and hearing them laugh and have fun.

“It makes me so happy; it gives me motivation,” Garcia-Alvarez said.

Butler Amusements started to recruit workers through the H-2B program after struggling to get employees from the United States, which in turn has helped people like Garcia-Alvarez who can’t make ends meet in their own countries.

“It’s just getting harder and harder to hire Americans. I mean, everybody likes to be planted now. You know, everybody likes their ways – and all of a sudden you need a few more guys. Well, there’s more guys that want to work for their families in Mexico, you know?” said Jesse Bogue, assistant manager for Butler Amusements.

The company has been able to employ more than 200 workers this year, a significant growth from the 12 first contracted in 2000.

The base filing fee for the visa costs $460, while it’s $500 for an anti-fraud fee and $1,500 for a premium processing fee.

“It’s important for us to have these guys, because they come year after year, and, you know, it’s like, the way you have to move now, it’s just like – it’s a lot of moving parts. And it takes a takes a lot of people to make that even possible,” Bogue said.

Garcia-Alvarez said their contracted work will end in November and start back up in February in California, eventually bringing them back up to Washington again.

“It’s so interesting to see each place,” Garcia-Alvarez said laughing. “I’m just thankful for this opportunity and thankful to God for putting me here.”