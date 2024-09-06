Large doses of Noah Holman lead Gonzaga Prep over Ridgeline 48-21

Gonzaga Prep Bullpups Noah Holman (21) scores a touchdown against the Ridgeline Falcons during a football game at Ridgeline High School on Fri. Sept. 6, 2024 in Liberty Lake WA. (James Snook)

The schedule makers in the Greater Spokane League didn’t do anyone any favors this year, pitting two of the league’s playoff teams – with 18 wins between them in 2023 – against each other in Week 1.

But then, why not? It’s a heck of a way to kick off a new football season and sets up the early pecking order.

Friday’s matchup, featuring traditional GSL powerhouse Gonzaga Prep and rising newcomer Ridgeline, featured a showdown of contrasting styles – G-Prep’s power option offense against the Falcons’ quick passing system.

It also marked the first time in 16 years that the Bullpups took the field with a new head coach, with longtime assistant Nathan Graham taking over for Dave McKenna, who retired at the end of last season.

Despite the hype, it turned out to be a rout, as the Bullpups were all business in Graham’s debut.

Noah Holman, back after missing last season due to injury, carried 34 times for 190 yards with three touchdowns, and Gonzaga Prep showed it’s the team to beat in the league – again – with a 48-21 win over host Ridgeline.

Graham said there were no nerves in his first game as head coach.

“I was nervous all week, until yesterday, at practice,” he said. “And then today, I was calm just because of that group of kids.”

The Falcons had no answer for the 5-foor-10, 185-pound Holman running between the tackles.

“There’s nothing worse than being with your guys at a game and being on the sidelines, watching in a cast,” Holman said. “It’s just the worst thing ever. So, when I finally got to come back out here, I was so excited. I was like a kid on Christmas.”

“He’s become a leader,” Graham said. “I mean, obviously you saw it. Love the kid. Plays with heart, plays hard, keeps working.”

The GSL career, season and game reception leader Brayden Allen had 12 catches for 141 yards with three TDs for Ridgeline.

“It’s definitely not how we wanted to start,” Allen said. “But I mean, if we look at it in the long run, just helps us get better looking toward the next few weeks.”

Gonzaga Prep QB Sam Kincaid fumbled the first play from scrimmage and Ridgeline took over on the Bullpups 29. Falcons QB Landon Garner hit Allen for 9 yards on fourth-and-6 at the 25, but three consecutive incompletions resulted in a turnover on downs at the 11.

Holman busted through the line for 32 yards to move G-Prep into Ridgeline territory, and Kincaid hit Isaiah Docken down the sideline for 21 yards to the 11. Holman completed an 18-play drive with a 1-yard TD plunge for a 7-0 lead.

“We saw that they were trying to cancel the outside pitch a lot. I think that was their game plan,” Holman said. “So it opened up the center a lot, made it easier to make big holes for me to run through.”

Ridgeline RB Camden Haddad went around right end for 35 yards, then Allen took a middle screen 26 yards to the 4. On the next play, Allen gathered a swing pass in the end zone. The extra point failed, and Ridgeline trailed by one late in the first quarter.

Ridgeline drove back into G-Prep territory, but Kai Van Curler picked off Garner in the end zone to thwart the drive.

Jonah Keller took a pitch 56 yards to the Falcons 10, and three plays later Holman plowed into the end zone for his second 1-yard TD run.

Ridgeline fumbled the ensuing kick, and the Bullpups took over on the Falcons 21. Keller took the next play around the left side and through the defense to put G-Prep up 21-6 midway through the second quarter.

Ridgeline drove into Bullpups territory but turned it over on downs at the G-Prep 19. Holman went off-tackle for 22 yards, Kincaid went outside for 25 yards then the last 10 for a TD and 28-6 lead.

The Falcons couldn’t catch a break, as Jacobe McClelland picked off Garner at the G-Prep 37 on the next series.

The Bullpups went “hurry-up” and moved to the 16 with 53 seconds left in the half, but a 34-yard field-goal try at the horn was wide right.

Garner was intercepted by Jack Pierce on the first play of the second half, and eight plays later Holman’s 1-yard dive made it 34-6.

Garner hit Allen four times on an eight-play drive, the last an 8-yard TD pass, and the 2-point conversion made it a 20-point game.

The Bullpups answered right back with large doses of Holman, then Andrew Yarno hit Keller for a 13-yard TD pass and 41-14 lead.

“We tried to make adjustments,” Allen said. “I mean, they just outplayed us, and we just got to give it to them, give them their props, and say, good game at the end of it.”