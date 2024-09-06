Prep football roundup: Alex Peabody leads Rogers on the road; Nathan Settle lifts West Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A teams.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 42, University 14: Jimmy Frahm scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, and the Panthers beat the visiting Titans at Union Stadium.

Frahm scored on a pair of 3-yard runs, and hauled in an 18-yard scoring pass from JJ Leman. Leman had two TD passes and a 20-yard touchdown run.

Shadle Park 54, Ferris 14: The visiting Highlanders, newly promoted to 3A, handled the Saxons at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Lewis and Clark 26, Cheney 0: The Tigers blanked the visiting Blackhawks at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Rogers 29, Davis 28 (OT): Alex Peabody had three touchdown catches and an interception and the visiting Pirates outlasted Davis.

West Valley 35, Timberlake 18: Nathan Settle threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more as the Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3). Jonathan Hansen led Timberlake with two rushing touchdowns.

Freeman 44, East Valley 7: Logan Schultz threw five touchdown passes, two to Colton Wells, and the 2B Scotties beat the visiting 2A Knights.

Colville 50, North Central 44: The 1A Crimson Hawks beat the visiting 2A Wolfpack. Details were unavailable.

Newport 34, Riverside 18: Brody Driver rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Grizzlies (1-0) over the visiting Rams (0-1).