Two Grammy Award-winning musician reunite for ‘rare opportunity’ at Northwest BachFest

Grammy Award-winning pianist Awadagin Pratt will headline Northwest BachFest on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Rob Davidson)

Nearly 40 years ago, two Grammy Award-winning musicians didn’t bond over Bach or Brahams, Mozart or Beethoven. Cellist Zuill Bailey and pianist Awadagin Pratt bonded over ping-pong.

The pair met playing table tennis at a music festival in 1986, and then went on to attend the Peabody Conservatory of Music and even recorded an album together: Brahms Works For Cello And Piano. Now, they are reuniting this weekend for Northwest BachFest, fresh off Pratt’s Grammy Award for his “STILLPOINT” album recording of “Rounds,” by Jessie Montgomery.

“We played a lot, a lot of table tennis over the years,” Pratt said.

So, who is the better ping-pong player?

“At that point, I was,” he said. “Now, I think we’re pretty even.”

Like in a game of doubles, the duo will play cello and piano in concert for two nights at Barrister Winery. Saturday’s “Seeking the Divine” will feature works by Arvo Pärt, Johannes Brahms, Oliver Messiaen and Ludwig van Beethoven. Sunday’s “Bach to Basics” will include music by J.S. Bach, Franz Schubert, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven.

“I think one of the cool things we’re doing that people don’t get to hear all the time is piano four hands,” Pratt said.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 (Pastoral Symphony) is arranged for two players, with Pratt and Soovin Kim on the piano and Bailey on cello.

“The Messiaen movement I’m playing with Zuill is also not performed all that often,” Pratt said. “But it comes from a very special piece, the ‘Quartet for the End of Time,’ and it’s just for piano and cello.

“Really, really beautiful – both, like, meditative and contemplative, but also really soulful and kind of searing in moments.”

On Sunday, Pratt will play J.S. Bach’s Concerto of Keyboard in A Major, No. 4, BWV 1055, a piece traditionally written for piano and strings.

“That, I’m playing for piano solo,” Pratt said. “So it’s also quite unusual. Most people don’t get to hear that piece.”

Those who have tickets to both Sunday’s BachFest and the Spokane Symphony’s season opener Sept. 14-15 will get to hear Pratt perform Bach’s concerto twice, but the second time Pratt is backed by an orchestra.

“Audiences will get to hear it two different ways if you come to both things, which is actually kind of cool,” Pratt said.

And audiences will be able to hear two Grammy Award-winning musicians in one place, which is “kind of cool,” too.

Spokane Symphony audiences will also get to hear Pratt perform his Grammy Award-winning “Rounds” next week.

Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe first met Pratt through Bailey, their mutual friend, at a previous BachFest.

“I was totally blown away with his playing,” Lowe said. “He has such intelligent musicianship.

“We basically booked him on the spot,” for the symphony’s current season.

Pratt recorded “Rounds” with a conductorless orchestra, A Far Cry, so Lowe is unsure if he or Pratt will lead the Spokane Symphony in that performance.

“What I love about Awadagin and his music-making is it’s so spontaneous,” Lowe said.

What’s certain, Lowe said, is the men will discuss the production over a glass of wine after BachFest’s finale.

“It’s a rare opportunity within a two-week period to hear somebody do, really, four distinct things,” Pratt said. “There’s a piano solo; four hands – two people on a piano; piano and cello, so just solo and chamber music; and then the next week to hear me as an orchestral soloist.

“Most engagements might be once every two years, or you might hear me this year doing this and then next year doing something else. But just to get it concentrated is a rare opportunity.”