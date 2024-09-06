Yakama Nation gets $1 million from DOJ to fight gang, cartel crime

The Yakama Nation received a $1 million grant to fight gang and cartel crime, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant program issued the award.

“The strong partnerships we have with the leaders of the Yakama Nation are critical to our shared mission of addressing the root causes of the (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons) crisis, which include combatting illegal narcotics and reducing violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement. “Working together we will continue to build trust and foster stronger communities on tribal lands and throughout Eastern Washington.”

The Yakama Nation Public Safety Department will use the funds to dedicate up to four officers to local county and federal drug task forces, buy equipment, provide detention space, and for essential investigative resources.