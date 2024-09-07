78-year-old Spokane Valley man dies in motorcycle crash

A 78-year-old Spokane Valley man who crashed a motorcycle last weekend on U.S. Highway 2 has died.

Kenneth H. Petersen was riding the afternoon of Sept. 1 south on the highway when he struck the concrete island, lost control and crashed near East Day Mount Spokane Road, 2 miles north of Spokane, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Petersen died three days later at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.