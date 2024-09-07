Difference makers: John Mateer, Kapena Gushiken’s big plays lead Washington State past Texas Tech

John Mateer

This wasn’t the prolific passing effort that Washington State got from Mateer last week, when he threw for 352 yards and tossed five touchdowns, but the junior quarterback still steered the Cougars’ offense to a 37-point outing and accounted for two touchdowns in the 37-16 victory. Mateer’s second pass attempt resulted in an interception and though he finished with just 115 passing yards, on 9 of 19 attempts, the second-game starter managed to reach the century mark on the ground, carrying the ball 21 times for 197 yards and one touchdown. Mateer scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and had seven rushing attempts of at least 10 yards, including a career-long run of 68 yards midway through the fourth quarter. Mateer’s 197 rushing yards were the most ever by a WSU quarterback, beating the previous record set by Bob Kennedy in 1942.

Wayshawn Parker

One week after accounting for two touchdowns and 148 all-purpose yards in his college debut, Parker found the end zone once again, breaking free for a 43-yard rushing score in the second quarter on Saturday to extend WSU’s lead to 14-3. Parker wasn’t as involved in the passing game against Texas Tech, finishing with only one reception, but the true freshman was second on the team in rushing attempts, carrying the ball 11 times for 69 total yards.

Kapena Gushiken

The defensive back who had one of WSU’s most memorable interceptions last season – an 88-yard touchdown return in a loss to UCLA – added a second to his career total on Saturday. Gushiken, a senior nickel who made his seventh career start against Texas Tech, picked off Behren Morton during the early stages of the fourth quarter after pressure and a hit from WSU edge rusher Quinn Roff forced a wobbly throw from the Red Raider QB. Gushiken, who had three tackles in the opener against Portland State, finished with five on Saturday including one tackle for loss.

Key moment

Of the two quarterbacks, Texas Tech’s Morton was more productive through the air, completing 34 of 58 passes for 323 yards, but his biggest error prevented the Red Raiders from trimming the deficit to three points and led to WSU’s next touchdown, allowing the Cougars to open up a 27-10 lead late in the second quarter. With one minute remaining, Morton overthrew intended target Josh Kelly – a former Cougar wideout – and the ball fell to WSU defensive back Ethan O’Connor, who returned the interception 21 yards to Texas Tech’s 38-yard line. Mateer engineered a scoring drive in just three plays, throwing a 21-yard touchdown to Kyle Williams to make it a three-score game.